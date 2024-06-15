In the midst of the excitement surrounding the Euro 2024 football tournament set to kick off on Friday before the French team enters the competition on Monday, June 17th against Austria, and the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games, the temptation to upgrade to a larger television screen is strong. However, the current trend is also leaning towards the discreet integration of screens into the home environment. There are several solutions available to create the illusion of not having a television at all!

One innovative concept introduced by Samsung in 2017 is a unique screen that, when turned off, transforms into a piece of art. The Art mode displays hundreds of masterpieces from the world’s most renowned museums. With its matte anti-reflective finish, the screen no longer looks like a traditional television set. By cleverly concealing the thin optical cable in the wall, the screen can be mistaken for a genuine painting or reproduction. Known as « The Frame, » this model is available in sizes ranging from 32 to 85 inches diagonally, priced from 450 to 4500 euros. It features a true 4K QLED screen and offers optional frames in teak, walnut, gray, black, white, or gold.

LG has responded with its 65-inch « Easel, » designed to resemble an easel on a stand. The OLED 4K screen is concealed behind a beige fabric facade that lifts up from the bottom, revealing the screen in the upper portion. This high-end model costs around 4300 euros. Another option is a more discreet projector. With advancements in technology, projectors have become more compact and convenient. Ultra-short-throw models eliminate the need to mount the projector on the ceiling or at the back of the living room. By placing it just a few centimeters from the wall, an image of up to 2.50 meters diagonally can be achieved.

Impressive designs, like Samsung’s « The Premiere » and Sony’s LSPX-P1, offer sleek white and beige options that blend seamlessly into the decor. These compact projectors, which are almost handheld in size, are gaining popularity for their portability. Rather than a stationary projector that integrates into the room’s design, these models are lightweight and can be easily moved around the house, from the living room to the children’s bedroom and vice versa. Whether it’s Sony’s small cuboid projector or Samsung and LG’s portable models like the Freestyle 2 and CineBeam Q, these devices offer flexibility and quality projection.

In conclusion, as technology continues to evolve, television screens are not only growing larger but also becoming more discreet and versatile in their integration into modern living spaces. Whether it’s a screen disguised as a piece of art or a compact, portable projector, these innovative solutions cater to the desire for both functionality and aesthetics in the home entertainment experience.