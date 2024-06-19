As a heatwave hits Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, the Integrated University Health and Social Services Center (CIUSSS) of the region is urging residents to be cautious until the end of the high temperatures, expected to last until Thursday. Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for most of the province, including Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, with maximum temperatures between 30 and 34°C and nighttime lows reaching nearly 20°C.

The federal weather agency and CIUSSS are advising the population to seek out cool places and stay hydrated in the coming days. Here are some tips to beat the heat:

– Drink plenty of water

– Spend a few hours a day in a cooler place

– Take a shower, cool bath or refresh your skin with a wet towel as often as needed

– Avoid alcohol

– Reduce physical exertion, especially between 11 am and 6 pm

– Wear light-colored, lightweight clothing

– Close windows, curtains, or blinds when the sun is shining and ventilate your home if possible when the night is cool

– Take advantage of facilities such as pools, water games, and air-conditioned places when possible

Dr. Jean-François Betala Belinga, a specialist in public health at CIUSSS Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, emphasizes the importance of not underestimating the consequences of extreme heat. Heat strokes can occur, leading to convulsions, loss of consciousness, and the need for artificial cooling. He also warns that indirect effects of heat can impact individuals who are already ill, such as heart problems or respiratory issues like asthma.

Precautions for children and vulnerable individuals

CIUSSS also notes that young children and babies are particularly at risk of dehydration. It is advised to give them water every 20 minutes, dress them in light clothing, and cover their heads with wide-brimmed hats. Parents are encouraged to limit outdoor activities for children or plan them before 10 am or after 3 pm. If they become too hot, cooling their skin with a wet towel several times a day is recommended.

Regarding vulnerable individuals or those living alone, Dr. Jean-François Betala Belinga stresses the importance of checking in on them. Visiting or calling them daily during heatwaves can ensure their well-being. If they are not in air-conditioned or well-temperature-controlled spaces, it is best to bring them to a cooler environment, such as water parks, pools, or libraries opened by municipalities. Stay safe and stay cool during the heatwave.