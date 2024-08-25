Tatiana Silva, the former beauty queen, is on the brink of a new chapter in her life as she announces her first pregnancy at the age of 39. Revealing the exciting news on August 22nd during an interview on the TF1 morning show « Bonjour! », Tatiana shared her joy and emotions with the audience.

Tatiana’s Joyful Announcement

After what she described as « a long wait, » Tatiana Silva is preparing to experience the joys of motherhood. The unexpected announcement took many by surprise, including the show’s host, Bruce Toussaint. During the interview, Tatiana expressed her excitement about finally starting a family. She shared, « Yes, for many years, I have wished for this, and after a long wait, it has happened. I am going to become a mother very soon, and I am incredibly happy about it. »

A Tribute to Her Mother

With her pregnancy news, Tatiana also took a moment to honor her late mother, who passed away from cancer when Tatiana was just 16 years old. On Instagram, she posted a touching tribute, reflecting on the shared experience between mother and daughter at the same age. In a heartfelt caption accompanying a photo of her mother holding her as a baby, Tatiana wrote, « My birth marked the end of a cycle for you. At the same age, you will open a new one for me. A loop closes to open another. Thank you, your sacrifice allows me to exist and in turn to give birth. »

Support and Well-Wishes

Tatiana’s announcement resonated with her followers, who are accustomed to her inspirational content on personal development and inner well-being. The post garnered comments from well-wishers, including fellow TV personality Karine Ferri, who expressed her joy for Tatiana becoming a mother. Coralie Licata, the wife of dancer Christophe Licata, also joined in congratulating Tatiana on the exciting news.

Despite sharing her happiness with her fans, Tatiana has chosen to keep the identity of the baby’s father private. However, she did hint at the strong bond she shares with her partner during her appearance on « Bonjour! », emphasizing that becoming a parent was a long-standing desire that they both cherished. Tatiana expressed, « I believe that this is a project that we undertake with someone we love deeply and build together. It happens when it is meant to happen. »

As Tatiana prepares to embrace motherhood, she is met with a wave of support and love from her fans, friends, and colleagues. Her journey into this new chapter of life is marked by gratitude, remembrance, and a deep sense of fulfillment as she steps into the role of a mother for the first time at the age of 39.