In a statement received by Guineenews.org on Friday, June 14, the Ministry of Labor and Civil Service informed workers in the public, mixed, and private sectors that Monday, June 17, 2024, the day after Tabaski, is declared a public holiday throughout the national territory.

The department also specified in the same statement that this decision is in accordance with the provisions of Decree D/2022/0526/PRG/CNRD/SGG of November 2, 2022, amending Decree D/250/PRG/SGG of August 1, 1995, regarding legal holidays in the Republic of Guinea.

Additionally, the Minister of Labor and Civil Service took the opportunity to wish the faithful Muslims of Guinea and the world a happy and prosperous Tabaski celebration.

In Conakry, Guinea, this official holiday declaration allows workers to enjoy a well-deserved day off to celebrate Tabaski with their families and loved ones. Tabaski, also known as Eid al-Adha, is a significant religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide.

During this holiday, families come together to pray, share meals, and exchange gifts as a symbol of their faith and devotion. It is a time of reflection, charity, and unity among the Muslim community.

The Ministry’s decision to declare June 17th as a public holiday demonstrates the government’s recognition of the importance of religious celebrations and the need for workers to have time to observe and participate in these cultural traditions.

This official holiday not only allows for a day of rest and relaxation but also promotes inclusivity and respect for religious diversity within the country. It is a time for people of all backgrounds to come together in celebration and understanding.

As Guineans prepare to commemorate Tabaski on June 17th, they can do so knowing that they have the support and recognition of their government. This holiday serves as a reminder of the values of compassion, sacrifice, and community that are shared among all citizens, regardless of their beliefs.

In conclusion, the declaration of June 17th as a public holiday for Tabaski is a testament to the government’s commitment to honoring and celebrating the religious and cultural practices of its people. It is a time for unity, reflection, and gratitude, as Guineans come together to mark this special occasion with joy and reverence.