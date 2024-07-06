The latest sports highlights in our region include the success of the French team in Euro 2024, CS Bourgoin-Jallieu, and SO Chambéry making impressive signings for the upcoming season. Let’s take a closer look at the key updates from Saturday.

In the cycling world, the Tour de France saw Belgian Remco Evenepoel, the current time trial world champion, secure his first victory in the Tour by excelling in his specialty. He finished ahead of Slovenians Tadej Pogacar and Primoz Roglic, with Kevin Vauquelin being the top French finisher in 6th place.

Moving on to football, the French team, led by Olivier Giroud, advanced to the semi-finals of Euro 2024 after a thrilling penalty shootout victory over Portugal. They will face Spain in the semi-final on Tuesday, July 9th in Munich.

In handball news, the National Handball League revealed the schedule for the 2024-2025 Starligue season. Excitingly, Chambéry will kick off the season at home against Cesson, providing a thrilling start for the fans. Valence Handball players are gearing up to face Nancy in the first round of Proligue on September 6th.

Shifting gears to motorsports, Maverick Viñales set the pace in the MotoGP German Grand Prix practice session, with French rider Fabio Quartararo finishing in 14th place. The race promises to be action-packed with Johann Zarco also looking to make an impact.

In rugby news, Vannes center Youenn Floch has been loaned to SO Chambéry for the upcoming season, adding depth to their squad. Additionally, CS Bourgoin-Jallieu secured the signing of Fijian winger Joe Ravouvou for the upcoming season, bringing experience and talent to the team.

Lastly, in the world of mountain biking, Alessandra Keller and Alan Hatherly emerged victorious in the sixth stage of the World Cup in the short track category. Exciting downhill finals are set to take place on Saturday between 11:30 am and 2 pm.

Overall, it’s been a thrilling day in the world of sports with standout performances, exciting signings, and promising developments for our local teams. Stay tuned for more updates and action-packed events in the world of sports.