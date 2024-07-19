The Mahoran Water Company (SMAE) has informed users on July 18th that the latest health checks on the water quality in the villages of Dzoumogné, Bandraboua, Mtsangamboua, Handrema, Mtsahara, Hamjago, Mtsamboro, and Mtsangadoua are « in compliance with the standard for the quality of water intended for human consumption on all parameters, including bacteriological ones. » The situation has « returned to normal in terms of quality, » continues the SMAE. Therefore, it is no longer necessary to boil the water before consuming it as initially recommended.

