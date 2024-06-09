Résultat des européennes à Saint-Martin-Boulogne : l’élection 2024 en direct

The results of the 2024 European elections in Saint-Martin-Boulogne are being revealed today. Discover all the scores and elected officials of Saint-Martin-Boulogne.

At Saint-Martin-Boulogne, Jordan Bardella was on the top in 2019

Looking back five years may still seem obvious when anticipating today’s election. Who emerged victorious in the 2019 European elections? At that time, in Saint-Martin-Boulogne, the RN list, with Jordan Bardella as the lead, emerged victorious, garnering 30.4% of the votes against Nathalie Loiseau at 18.03% and Yannick Jadot at 12.8%.

The European future also takes shape in Saint-Martin-Boulogne

Just hours before the announcement of the European election results, Saint-Martin-Boulogne is teeming with diversity and activities. With its 10,999 inhabitants, this municipality shows a certain demographic vigor. Its 726 businesses demonstrate a thriving entrepreneurial activity, while its social fabric consists of 3,253 families, reflecting a diverse community. The percentage of households owning at least one car (76.97%) underscores the importance of mobility and infrastructure issues in voters’ concerns. Will the voters, of which 28.41% are retirees, express an interest in democratic life by going to vote? With an average monthly net salary of €2124.38/month, the city reveals an unemployment rate of 16.2%, indicating a fragile economic situation. In Saint-Martin-Boulogne, local issues such as work, ecology, and immigration intersect with those of Europe.

Saint-Martin-Boulogne: What was the turnout percentage for the European elections?

Will the abstention of the French in the European elections increase, as it did in 2009 with a record of 59.4%? Nationwide, the turnout was already scrutinized in the 2019 European elections. It was 19.3% at 12 pm and only 43.3% at 5 pm. Examining the results of previous elections is an opportunity to better understand the voting behavior of the residents of this municipality. Five years ago, during the previous European elections, among the 4,682 registered voters in Saint-Martin-Boulogne, 45.55% had abstained. The abstention rate was 56.91% ten years ago.

The European elections in Saint-Martin-Boulogne are underway

In Saint-Martin-Boulogne, abstention will inevitably be one of the keys to these 2024 European elections. For reference, in the city, the abstention rate in the 2022 legislative elections was 52.41% in the first round. In the second round, 54.47% of citizens did not vote. What percentage will abstention reach in Saint-Martin-Boulogne this year? In the second round of the last presidential election, the abstention rate was 25.02% at the city level. The abstention rate was 26.74% in the first round. Nationally, the turnout was already analyzed two years ago. It reached 25% at noon and only 65% at 5 pm for the first round, which was less than in 2017.

Bureaux de vote à Saint-Martin-Boulogne

The opening hours of the 12 polling stations in Saint-Martin-Boulogne (from Mairie de St Martin Boulogne to Salle Andre Condette) are as follows: from 8 am to 6 pm without interruption. For the 2024 European elections, the 81 French MEPs will be appointed through a multi-member proportional representation ballot. Specifically, on June 9, 2024, the voters of Saint-Martin-Boulogne must choose between thirty-eight identical lists throughout France. There is more choice than in 2019, when 34 lists were presented. Who between Jordan Bardella (National Rally), Marion Maréchal (Reconquête), Raphaël Glucksmann (Socialist Party – Public Place) will manage to stand out in these European elections in Saint-Martin-Boulogne?

Candidats des élections européennes à Saint-Martin-Boulogne

The official lists of candidates for the 2024 European elections in Saint-Martin-Boulogne are 38. Discover the lead candidates who will have their ballot in the polling stations in Saint-Martin-Boulogne, as in the rest of France (in order of publication in the Official Journal).