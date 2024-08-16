AS Monaco’s Persistent Pursuit of PSV Defender Teze

For several weeks now, AS Monaco has been actively pursuing the 24-year-old right-back from PSV Eindhoven, Jordan Teze. Despite only making one appearance in the league this season, Teze has caught the eye of Monaco’s scouts and management, who see him as a valuable addition to their squad for the upcoming season.

After the initial offer of 10 million euros was rejected by PSV, Monaco has not relented in their pursuit of the Dutch international. According to renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano, Monaco has now made their final offer to Teze, hoping to finally secure his services before the transfer window closes.

Monaco’s Last-Ditch Effort

In a bid to meet PSV’s demands, which stand at 15 million euros for Teze’s transfer, Monaco has put forward a revised offer of 12 million euros, inclusive of bonuses. This latest proposal shows Monaco’s determination to bring Teze to the French Riviera, despite the financial hurdles they may face in the negotiations.

Teze, who is under contract with PSV until June 2025, has attracted interest from several clubs across Europe due to his versatility and defensive qualities. Monaco sees him as a long-term solution to their right-back position and is willing to invest heavily to secure his services.

PSV’s Stance and Monaco’s Backup Options

While PSV remains firm on their asking price for Teze, Monaco is already exploring other options in case the deal falls through. The Dutch club’s insistence on receiving 15 million euros for Teze highlights their belief in his potential and the value they place on him as a player.

Monaco’s pursuit of Teze reflects their ambition to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season and compete at the highest level in French and European competitions. The club’s willingness to go the extra mile to secure Teze’s signature showcases their determination to build a competitive and successful team.

As negotiations continue between the two clubs, the outcome of Monaco’s final offer for Teze remains uncertain. However, Monaco’s proactive approach in pursuing the talented defender demonstrates their commitment to bolstering their squad with top-quality players.

In conclusion, Monaco’s pursuit of PSV defender Jordan Teze has been a saga of determination and persistence. The final offer made by Monaco underscores their desire to secure the services of the talented Dutch international and strengthen their squad for the challenges ahead. Only time will tell if Monaco’s efforts will bear fruit or if they will have to look elsewhere for defensive reinforcements.