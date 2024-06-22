The president of FC Nantes, Waldemar Kita, has recently filed a lawsuit with the public prosecutor of Nantes against a fan. According to Ouest-France, the executive heard anti-Semitic remarks in the stands of the Louis-II stadium during the Canaries’ match in Monaco on May 19, 2024. This was the last Ligue 1 game of the season, where Nantes narrowly avoided relegation.

Our colleagues reported that President Kita, a Frenchman of Polish origin, was insulted and subjected to anti-Semitic comments. He is requesting the use of surveillance footage to try and identify the supporter or supporters responsible for these words.

Target of the fans

According to Ouest-France, one of the two accused fans may have been identified as an ultra supporter of FC Nantes. For several years, the businessman has been the target of fans demanding that he sell the club he purchased in 2007.

