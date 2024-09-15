Premier League Match Predictions: RMC’s Outside Bet for September 15 – England

Premier League football is back in full swing, and fans are eagerly anticipating the North London Derby between Arsenal and Tottenham on September 15. RMC, a prominent sports betting site, has offered their predictions for the upcoming match, tipping Arsenal to avoid defeat at Tottenham’s home ground and predicting over 1.5 goals in the game.

Arsenal, under the guidance of manager Mikel Arteta, are seen as strong contenders for the title this season. The team has bolstered their squad with new signings and has shown promising form in the early stages of the campaign. However, a recent hiccup against Brighton, where they were held to a draw after being reduced to 10 men, has raised some doubts. The absence of Declan Rice, who will miss the upcoming match due to suspension, could be a significant blow for the Gunners.

On the other hand, Tottenham has had a shaky start to the season, accumulating only 4 points from a possible 9. They were held to a draw by Leicester and suffered a defeat at the hands of Newcastle. The Spurs have also struggled in recent home derbies against Arsenal, and they appear to be the underdogs on paper going into this fixture. With both teams likely to be eager for goals, a high-scoring game is anticipated, with Arsenal expected to come out on top.

Other Match Predictions

In addition to the North London Derby, RMC has provided predictions for several other matches across Europe:

– Chelsea is expected to avoid defeat at Bournemouth, with over 2.5 goals in the game.

– Napoli is tipped to secure a victory away at Cagliari.

– Inter Milan is predicted to win against Monza, with over 1.5 goals in the match.

– AS Roma is expected to avoid defeat at Genoa, with at least one goal in the game.

– FC Barcelona is favored to come out victorious against Girona.

These predictions offer a mix of favorites and potential upsets, providing football fans with plenty to look forward to in the upcoming matches.

Conclusion

As the Premier League season progresses, fans can expect plenty of excitement and drama on the pitch. With RMC’s expert predictions in mind, it will be interesting to see how the matches unfold and whether the outcomes align with their forecasts. Football enthusiasts can look forward to thrilling encounters and unexpected results as the teams battle it out for supremacy in their respective leagues.