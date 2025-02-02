Install your Store in a Converted Warehouse in London with a Rooftop Terrace for £750K

In the heart of Fransfield Grove, Sydenham SE26, a unique opportunity awaits for those seeking a distinctive commercial space with a touch of history. Priced at £750,000 (approximately $933,330 USD), this converted warehouse, built in the mid-1870s by the renowned builder George Kemp, offers a footprint of 1,162 square feet, complete with two bedrooms, two baths, and a stunning rooftop terrace that sets it apart from the rest.

A Hidden Architectural Gem

Tucked away on a tranquil street in Upper Sydenham, this converted warehouse stands as a testament to George Kemp’s craftsmanship and vision. Originally an extension of his residence at 96 Kirkdale, the building retains its historical charm with a set of original warehouse doors that serve as a striking entry point for visitors. The unique layout places the two bedrooms on the ground floor, while the living areas are perched above, leading to the crowning jewel of the home—the private roof terrace.

The rooftop terrace is a lush oasis, meticulously landscaped with an array of potted plants and trellised greenery that create a serene escape from the bustling city below. Bamboo borders offer a sense of privacy, while the elevated position of the terrace provides a tranquil retreat for relaxation or entertaining. A spacious storage shed discreetly tucked behind the apex of the house ensures practical outdoor storage solutions for your business needs.

Modern Amenities Meet Historic Charm

Step inside this converted warehouse, and you’ll find a seamless blend of historic features and modern amenities. The kitchen boasts original arched French doors that open to a Juliet balcony, inviting natural light and fresh air into the space. Both bathrooms are equipped with underfloor heating for added comfort, while a private study attached to the primary bedroom offers a quiet retreat for work or relaxation.

In the living room, a cast-iron fireplace sits below a skylight, creating a cozy ambiance for gatherings or quiet evenings at home. The street-level doors of the old warehouse now open to a convenient mudroom, providing a practical entry point for customers or clients visiting your store. With a rich history and thoughtful updates throughout, this converted warehouse offers a unique opportunity to make your mark in the heart of London.

Expert Insights from Will Allstetter

