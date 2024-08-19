PlayStation Plus August Game Catalog: The Witcher 3, Wild Hearts, Cult of the Lamb, and More

PlayStation Plus members are in for a treat this August as the game catalog offers a diverse selection of titles ranging from dark fantasy adventures to thrilling monster hunts. Subscribers can look forward to exploring new worlds, building communities, and engaging in heart-pounding races with the lineup of games available starting August 20 for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium members.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Embark on a legendary dark fantasy adventure as Geralt of Rivia, a skilled monster hunter navigating a continent ravaged by war and infested with monsters. Your current contract? Find Ciri, the Child of Prophecy, a living weapon capable of changing the world. The PS5 version of the game offers enhanced visual and technical improvements, including increased detail levels, reduced loading times, a variety of community-created or fresh mods, real-time ray tracing, 3D audio support, and more.

Wild Hearts Standard Edition

Wild Hearts is a unique monster hunting game that reimagines the genre by combining technology with nature’s ferocity. Take on these creatures solo or team up for cooperative hunts. Developed by Omega Force, the studio behind the Dynasty Warriors franchise, in partnership with EA Originals, Wild Hearts immerses players in an extraordinary adventure set in a fantastical world inspired by feudal Japan.

Cult of the Lamb

In Cult of the Lamb, players assume the role of a possessed lamb saved from slaughter by a mysterious stranger. With no choice but to establish a cult of worshippers in its name, you must build your own following in a land of false prophets. Traverse stunning and mysterious regions to grow your community in the woods, spread the good word, and become the one true cult. Explore a vast randomly generated world, fend off enemy hordes, vanquish rival leaders to absorb their powers, and establish your cult’s dominance.

Ride 5

Gear up and hit the asphalt in RIDE 5, an adrenaline-fueled experience that will make you feel like you’re racing at breakneck speeds. Choose your dream bike and discover new ones in the ultimate motorcycle game! Race on over 35 tracks, collect more than 200 bikes from renowned manufacturers around the world, and experience every detail meticulously crafted to give you the sensation of riding a real motorcycle.

In addition to these exciting titles, PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers can also look forward to new classics such as the iconic TimeSplitters series and PS VR2 games.

TimeSplitters

TimeSplitters is a renowned first-person shooter series on PS2 that pits players against the malevolent TimeSplitters, a race beyond space and time. The game’s 18-level solo campaign takes players through key moments in history, facing ancient civilizations and futuristic landscapes to alter the course of history. It also offers a captivating multiplayer mode for up to four players.

TimeSplitters 2

The sequel to the original PS2 release ramps up the action with a more elaborate story, various graphical styles across nine thrilling time adventures, and over 100 playable characters. From the unforgiving Wild West to the neon-lit streets of Neo Tokyo, each era boasts its own atmosphere and challenges. Dive into a captivating solo or co-op Story mode for two to four players in split-screen, engage in frantic battles through dynamic maps and game modes, whether cooperating to complete missions or competing in intense death matches.

TimeSplitters: Future Perfect

In this award-winning sequel originally released on PS2, players assume the role of Sergeant Cortez and embark on a journey through the past, present, and future to thwart the formidable TimeSplitters. Explore diverse environments, from ancient temples to futuristic cities, each offering unique challenges and visual aesthetics. Multiplayer takes center stage with cooperative and competitive modes, classic death matches, objective-based challenges, and innovative gameplay to test your strategy and reflexes.

The PlayStation Plus Premium lineup also includes a variety of Sword Art Online titles, such as « Last Recollection, » « Alicization Lycoris, » « Fatal Bullet, » « Hollow Realization, » and « Lost Song, » offering fans immersive adventures in the virtual worlds of the popular anime series.

As PlayStation Plus continues to deliver a diverse range of games for its subscribers, the August game catalog promises hours of entertainment and excitement for players of all tastes and preferences. Stay tuned for more updates and announcements as PlayStation Plus strives to provide the best gaming experience for its members.