Pierre Samot, a prominent figure in Martinique politics, passed away this afternoon at the age of 90. He was a former deputy, mayor of Lamentin, vice president of the Regional Council, and founder of the political movement « Building the Martinique Country. »

Born in Fort-de-France on August 21, 1934, Pierre Samot started his career as a bricklayer and building entrepreneur before founding the « Building the Martinique Country » movement in 1998. He returned to his homeland after a long stay in Paris and quickly rose to various leadership positions.

Samot’s early involvement in the social cause led him to join the Martinique Communist Party in 1952, where he worked alongside influential figures such as Pierre Zobda Quitman. He gained experience as a municipal councilor in Georges Gratiant’s team, where he learned the essentials of politics, social work, and community engagement.

Known for his charisma and strong work ethic, Samot was elected mayor of Lamentin in 1989 after serving as Georges Gratiant’s deputy from 1983 to 1989. Despite facing legal challenges in 1995 regarding public contracts, he maintained a loyal following and won reelection with overwhelming support.

In 1998, Samot founded « Building the Martinique Country » party after disagreements with the Martinique Communist Party’s leadership. His vision resonated with voters, leading to his reelection as mayor with 84% of the vote. He also made significant contributions to regional elections and supported Alfred Marie-Jeanne’s presidency.

Elected as a deputy in the 3rd district of Martinique in 2002, Samot’s term was short-lived due to an invalidated election in 2003. Nevertheless, he continued to serve his community and was reelected as a regional councilor in 2004. In 2008, at the age of 74, he secured his fourth mayoral term and also became President of the CACEM.

After stepping down as mayor of Lamentin in 2018 and passing the leadership to his successor David Zobda, Samot’s legacy continued to be honored. The community aquatic center now bears his name as a tribute to his contributions to the region.

Pierre Samot’s life is marked by key milestones, from his early involvement in politics to his leadership roles and lasting impact on the Martinique community. His dedication to public service and commitment to his ideals will be remembered for years to come.