Pékin Express Possibly Heading to Algeria?

Is Algeria going to be the next destination for the French reality TV show « Pékin Express »? This question has been circulating in Algeria in recent hours following a recent video released by Stéphane Rotenberg, the show’s host, which has sparked speculation on social media and opened up the possibility.

After the success of the French journalist Antoine de Maximy’s show « J’irai dormir chez vous, » which aired last March on RMC Découverte, another French television program seems to be on the brink of coming to Algeria. This program is « Pékin Express, » an iconic French TV show that has been airing for about twenty years on the channel M6.

In a short video recently posted on his social media, Stéphane Rotenberg, the star host of « Pékin Express, » appears enthusiastic, filming from a hotel balcony overlooking the heights of Algiers. « Riddle: Can you see where I am, in which city? Wonderful country, extraordinary city never seen before. It’s a discovery for me. I’m here for a project, I won’t tell you more. I’m waiting for your comments and in the next video, I’ll give you the result, » he said, smiling, with a panoramic view of the Bay of Algiers in the background.

**Quotes:** « I would love an edition in Africa with a route through Tunisia-Algeria-Morocco-Mauritania-Senegal, » wrote one user on X (former Twitter). « It will be the best ‘Pékin Express.’ They will explode the ratings, » added another on TikTok.

For fans of « Pékin Express, » this could be an opportunity to showcase Algeria to the world. With its vast Sahara, majestic mountains, picturesque coasts, historic cities, and rich traditions, Algeria provides an ideal backdrop for the challenges and adventures characteristic of this globally renowned show. However, as several users have pointed out, nothing official has been confirmed regarding the filming of the show in Algeria.

A project of this kind requires significant logistical support. To make this show happen in Algeria, it will require the involvement of various stakeholders at the local and national levels. « Unlike ‘J’irai dormir chez vous,’ the show ‘Pékin Express’ requires a lot of resources on several levels, » explained one user.

In conclusion, while the possibility of « Pékin Express » coming to Algeria has sparked excitement among fans, the official confirmation is still pending. Stay tuned for more updates on this potentially thrilling adventure.