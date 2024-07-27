Stan Wawrinka, 39 years old, is getting ready for his third Olympic Games. It’s a great pride for the Vaudois. The Olympics hold a special place in Stan’s heart. In 2008, at the Beijing Games, the Swiss player won gold with Roger Federer. An incredible memory. This time around, the veteran will have a hard time chasing a medal in Paris, just like his compatriot Viktorija Golubic, the only other Swiss representative in Paris. But without a doubt, he will enjoy the event and create new memories. « Olympic memories are clearly among the most beautiful of my career, » he admitted to RTS.

Wawrinka discussed the importance of the Olympics and his best memory. « It’s much more than tennis, it’s sports in general. We also watch other sports, meet other athletes, it’s a real pleasure. Every title is important in its own way, but an Olympic medal, as I said, goes beyond tennis. Sharing these memories with Roger has brought us closer for the rest of our careers, including the Davis Cup and other things. When we spend ten days together, fighting for each other, it naturally creates bonds. »

The bond between Wawrinka and Federer that started at the Olympics goes beyond tennis. They support each other in various competitions and share a friendship that transcends the sport. Despite the challenges of competing in the Olympics, Wawrinka values the experience and the opportunity to represent Switzerland on a global stage.

As Wawrinka and Golubic gear up for the Paris 2024 Olympics, they carry the hopes of their nation with them. While the road to a medal may be tough, the Swiss athletes are determined to give their best and make their country proud. The camaraderie and sportsmanship displayed by Wawrinka and Federer serve as an inspiration for athletes around the world, showcasing the true spirit of the Olympic Games.