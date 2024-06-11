Wind Farm Project Update: Yeu-Noirmoutier Monopile Foundations Installation Underway

The construction of the wind farm project in Vendée is progressing rapidly, with the substation expected to be installed in the coming days.

The Deme’s jack-up vessel, Innovation, is currently at work off the coast of Vendée, where the construction of the future Yeu-Noirmoutier wind farm project is in full swing. The vessel arrived in La Rochelle on May 26 and began installing the monopile foundations three days later in the field.

Once raised on its « legs, » the self-elevating vessel, carrying two monopiles and two transition pieces, deployed its drilling rig, drilled the foundation, and then installed the first monopile. This process will be repeated 62 times until early 2025, with each foundation measuring 7 meters in diameter and lengths ranging from 45 to 68 meters.

The first eleven monopile foundations, manufactured by Dajin Heavy Industries in Penglai, China, arrived in April after a two-month journey. They are transiting through La Rochelle before being installed at sea. The construction site is being monitored by the Alma Kappa of Alka Marine and the TSM Texel of Thomas Services Maritimes.

Furthermore, the installation of the substation is now imminent. The jacket foundation built by Navantia Seanergies arrived in La Rochelle at the end of May, and the topside containing the electrical and control equipment for the project is waiting in Saint-Nazaire, where it was manufactured by Chantiers de l’Atlantique. The offshore operation, scheduled to take place in the coming days, will be carried out by the Pioneering Spirit, owned by Allseas. This giant vessel, measuring 382 meters in length and 123.75 meters in width, is capable of lifting loads of 5000 tonnes and previously installed the substation for the Saint-Nazaire wind farm project.

The wind farm project, led by the EMYN consortium comprising Ocean Winds (a joint venture between ENGIE and EDP Renováveis), Sumitomo Corporation, Banque des Territoires, and Vendée Energie, will consist of 62 Siemens Gamesa SG 8.0-167 DD wind turbines with a unit capacity of 8 MW each, produced at the factory in Le Havre. It will be the Belgian company Jan de Nul, through its French subsidiary Sodraco International, that will install the turbines in 2025.

