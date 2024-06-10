Illegal Settlement of 200 Caravans by Travelers Sparks Urgency in Saint-Brevin-les-Pins

In a situation described as urgent by the local authorities, around 200 caravans belonging to the traveling community have set up an illegal encampment at the sports complex in Saint-Brevin-les-Pins, Loire-Atlantique. This action comes as a result of the impracticability of the designated area in Trignac near Saint-Nazaire, which was supposed to host the evangelical mission.

According to Pastor Jean-François Stal, due to the flooded and unusable condition of the Trignac site, the traveling families had no choice but to seek an alternative location. « We know this is not the ideal solution, we apologize, we regret it, we are sorry, but with a hundred families, we cannot remain on the road – it’s an emergency situation, » expressed Pastor Stal.

The conflict arises from the discrepancy between the expected accommodation based on the 2019 departmental plan for travelers and the actual conditions. While the plan guarantees accessible and usable areas for travelers in municipalities with over 5,000 inhabitants, the inclement weather this year has disrupted these arrangements.

Mayor Dorothée Pacaud has condemned the illegal occupation of the sports complex, citing damages to property, unauthorized connections to utilities, and the financial burden on the local administration. « It is unacceptable for them to arrive illegally when we have designated spaces and a prepared schedule for their reception, » Mayor Pacaud emphasized.

Despite the pending arrival of travelers at the official site in mid-June, the weather conditions remain a determining factor for the feasibility of this plan. Meanwhile, Mayor Pacaud has initiated legal action and requested an eviction order for the sports complex, a process that could take up to two weeks to enforce.

As the community grapples with this challenging situation, the resolution remains uncertain, raising concerns about the welfare of both the travelers and the local residents. Stay tuned for further updates on this evolving story.

