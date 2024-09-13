Nokia Breaks Records with 900 Gbit/s Fiber Optic Speeds

Nokia has recently achieved a groundbreaking milestone in the field of fiber optics by establishing record-breaking speeds of over 900 Gbit/s over hundreds of kilometers. This remarkable feat took place in Greece, where Nokia collaborated with the telecom operator OTE to push the boundaries of optical transmission technology.

Setting New Records in Optical Transmission

On September 12, 2024, Nokia and OTE announced their unprecedented achievement of achieving transmission speeds exceeding 800 Gbit/s over a distance of 2,580 kilometers. Additionally, they were able to reach speeds of up to 900 Gbit/s over a shorter but still significant distance of 1,290 kilometers. This remarkable accomplishment marks a historic milestone for both companies and showcases the incredible potential of fiber optic technology.

What sets this achievement apart is the fact that Nokia and OTE conducted their tests in real-world conditions, rather than in a controlled laboratory setting. This means that the reported speeds are truly indicative of the capabilities of their optical transmission technology. The performance demonstrated by Nokia and OTE in transmitting data at such high speeds over such vast distances is a testament to the advancements in fiber optic technology.

Harnessing the Power of Fiber Optic Technology

The use of fiber optic technology allows for unprecedented speeds and efficiency in data transmission. Nokia and OTE utilized the PSE-6 technology and the 1830 PSI-M optical transport solution to optimize the performance of OTE’s network. By installing two optical nodes in Patras and Athens, they were able to enhance the capabilities of specific fiber optic routes using coherent optics technology.

The results achieved by Nokia and OTE were made possible through the deployment of a Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM) system, which enables the transmission of multiple signals over a single optical fiber using different wavelengths. This technology is essential for maximizing the capacity and efficiency of optical networks by leveraging existing infrastructure.

With a transmission spectrum of 4.8 THz and a total network capacity of 25.6 Tbit/s per fiber, Nokia and OTE were able to achieve speeds of up to 1.2 Tbit/s (1,200 Gbit/s) over a distance of 255 kilometers. This level of performance demonstrates the immense potential of fiber optic technology in revolutionizing data transmission capabilities.

The Future of High-Speed Connectivity

Nokia estimates that the adoption of this cutting-edge technology can reduce energy consumption by up to 40% per bit, leading to a significant reduction in the carbon footprint of the network. While this technology may not be directly accessible to individual consumers, it holds immense promise for connectivity providers, social media platforms, streaming services, and cloud providers looking to enhance their data transmission capacities.

In conclusion, Nokia’s groundbreaking achievement in achieving record-breaking fiber optic speeds over vast distances is a testament to the continuous innovation and advancement in optical transmission technology. This milestone not only demonstrates the potential of fiber optic technology but also highlights the transformative impact it can have on the future of high-speed connectivity and data transmission.