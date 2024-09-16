Nicolas Duvauchelle Professes Love for Wife Chloé, Julie Gayet Shines at La Rochelle Fiction Festival

The La Rochelle Fiction Festival came to a close on Sunday, September 15th after five days of celebration. For the final photocall, Nicolas Duvauchelle posed with his wife, Chloé Roy, showing their love for each other. Alongside them, Julie Gayet dazzled in a plunging black dress, exuding elegance and charm on the red carpet.

In just five days, a total of 48 French and international works were showcased at the La Rochelle Fiction Festival, which concluded on September 15th, 2024. Over 15,000 people attended the event, presided over this year by Thierry Godard. Before the complete list of winners was announced, the stars in attendance didn’t hesitate to pose on the red carpet for the photographers. Nicolas Duvauchelle, in the arms of his wife Chloé, was a picture of love and happiness. Presenting the series “Fortune de France,” in which he portrays Jean de Siorac, the 44-year-old actor was named the best actor of the festival alongside Guillaume Gouix.

Nicolas Duvauchelle tied the knot with Chloé Roy in May 2024. The couple met in 2019, and in an interview with Télé-Loisirs, the actor known for his role in “Coeur noir” on France 2, announced their plans to marry in 2024. “We form a great blended family. Happiness! It’s calm, but it’s good, it’s what I’m looking for,” he shared. On May 17, 2024, the two lovebirds exchanged vows in a civil ceremony in Ploërmel, Morbihan. Throughout the festival, the couple didn’t shy away from showing their affection for each other. In addition to them, other television stars also posed for the photographers. Julie Gayet, appearing alone without François Hollande, showcased her film “Olympe, une femme dans la Révolution,” which she co-directed with Mathieu Busson, in an elegant black dress that accentuated her slender figure. Paired with tights and low heels, the former First Lady exuded radiance.

Unfortunately, Julie Gayet’s project did not win favor with the judges. The award for the best TV movie went to “À l’épreuve,” aired on France 2, directed by Akim Isker and starring Bernard Campan and Clémentine Célarié. Jean-Désiré Augnet received the award for best young male talent for his role in “Enjoy!,” aired on france.tv. His counterpart, Capucine Valmary, was honored with the award for best young female talent for “Bénie soit Sixtine” (France télévisions). The 2nd chapter of the series “Des gens bien ordinaires,” broadcasted on Canal+, was awarded the best 20-minute series. For the 26-minute category, “Iris,” aired on Canal+, took the prize. “Nismet,” seen on Arte, was named the best 52-minute series. The best music award was given to Eric Neveux for the series “Sentinelles – Ukraine” aired on Ciné+ OCS. The best screenplay award went to Katell Guillou and Benoît Marchisio for “Enjoy!.” Lastly, the best directing award was presented to Gustave Kervern for “Je ne me laisserai plus faire,” broadcasted on Arte.

Overall, the festival was a showcase of talent and creativity, with exceptional works recognized and celebrated. As the event came to a close, the stars and filmmakers left with memories of a successful and memorable edition of the La Rochelle Fiction Festival.