Introducing Operation Twin Shells in Rainbow Six Siege

Ubisoft is gearing up to excite Rainbow Six Siege fans with the upcoming Operation Twin Shells, unveiling new details about the game’s next season. The latest teaser released by Ubisoft confirms the arrival of a new weapon as part of Year 9 Season 3. This marks the first time since Operation Deadly Omen that a new weapon will be introduced into the game.

In the previous Deadly Omen operation, Deimos was introduced with his exclusive weapon, the .44 Vendetta, a unique pistol reserved for Deimos’ loadout. While details about this new weapon are scarce, it is highly likely that it will be assigned to the new Greek operator debuting with Operation Twin Shells. This new operator will be the first to join the ranks since Deimos, marking the introduction of the very first Greek operator in the game.

A Unique and Innovative Operator

Recent leaks on X have hinted at a groundbreaking feature of the Operator in Operation Twin Shells – the operator is reportedly in a wheelchair. However, far from limiting their abilities, this characteristic seems to be at the core of their gameplay. The Greek operator is said to be able to remotely control two humanoid robots, allowing them to actively participate in combat without being directly on the battlefield.

This innovative approach to an operator’s abilities showcases Ubisoft’s commitment to diversity and inclusivity within Rainbow Six Siege. By introducing an operator with a disability, Ubisoft is breaking new ground in representing a wider range of experiences within the game, providing a fresh perspective on gameplay mechanics.

Unveiling Operation Twin Shells

The official reveal of Operation Twin Shells is scheduled for August 25th at 7 PM CET, where Ubisoft will lift the curtain on what promises to be a game-changing season for Rainbow Six Siege. Fans can expect to learn more about the new weapon, the Greek operator, and the unique gameplay mechanics that will be introduced with this operation.

With Operation Twin Shells, Ubisoft is not only introducing new content but also pushing the boundaries of what is possible in Rainbow Six Siege. The inclusion of a disabled operator and their innovative gameplay mechanics demonstrates Ubisoft’s commitment to evolving the game and keeping players engaged with fresh and exciting experiences.

As fans eagerly await the release of Operation Twin Shells, the anticipation for what Ubisoft has in store continues to grow. With the promise of a new weapon, a unique operator, and innovative gameplay features, Rainbow Six Siege players are in for a thrilling season ahead. Stay tuned for the official reveal on August 25th to witness the next chapter in the evolution of Rainbow Six Siege.