Exciting New Season and Team at Université Populaire – M+

The Université Populaire du Rhin is gearing up for its 61st season with a focus on self-enrichment and knowledge in all its forms. The motto for this new season is “Épanouissez-vous!” which translates to “Flourish!” in English. Whether you’re looking to take up painting, African dance, computer skills, or even learn Japanese, the Université Populaire (UP) du Rhin has just launched its season with a wide range of activities. From language learning to leisure activities, personal development, sports, and well-being, the UP offers a plethora of options for individuals looking to expand their horizons.

New Leadership and Vision

Under the guidance of the new director, Olivier Iannone, who leads a fresh team of three individuals, the UP is focusing on its core strengths this season. Language courses make up a significant portion of the activities, with opportunities to learn 11 different languages at various levels. Additionally, the UP emphasizes sports, well-being, health, personal development, and creative leisure activities. Olivier Iannone expressed his excitement about the upcoming season, stating, “This season, we are honing in on what makes the UP unique. Our program is designed to cater to a diverse range of interests and skill levels.”

Online Program and Accessibility

With 17 sites across Alsace, the Université Populaire du Rhin offers around 600 activities, courses, and conferences. A significant change this season is the shift to an online program exclusively, moving away from the traditional printed catalog. Olivier Iannone highlighted the importance of this transition, stating, “Our program is now dynamic and constantly evolving, reflecting our commitment to sustainability and innovation. While the program is available online, individuals can still inquire in person or over the phone during our office hours.”

Exciting Offerings and Growth

As the new season kicks off, the Université Populaire du Rhin introduces a range of new activities to its roster. From English conversation classes to sculpting, watercolor painting, poetry creation, psycho genealogy, astrology, photography courses, and bridge, there is something for everyone. Olivier Iannone also emphasized the organization’s plans to expand its offerings to cater to a younger audience, with 35% of this year’s enrollees being new members. He stated, “Curiosity knows no age, and we are committed to introducing the UP to a younger demographic. Exploring Asian culture, such as through our Japanese and Korean language courses, has been a success.”

Olivier Iannone, the new director of the UP, brings a wealth of experience to his role. Previously involved in communication and pedagogy at the Musées Mulhouse Sud Alsace association, he now leads a dedicated team of three individuals, including Estelle Prohouly and Nathalie Antoine, as they work to promote knowledge and personal growth within the community.

For more information on the Université Populaire du Rhin and its offerings, visit www.universitepopulaire.fr or contact 03 89 46 48 48.

By revamping its program, expanding its activities, and embracing the digital age, the Université Populaire du Rhin is poised to make a significant impact in the community. As individuals seek to broaden their knowledge and skills, the UP stands ready to provide a welcoming and enriching environment for all.