Netflix’s Monstres Season 3 to Focus on American Serial Killer with Known Actor Incarnation

As the highly anticipated second season of Monstres is set to be released this week on Netflix, fans are already buzzing about the announcement of what’s to come in season 3. This time around, the spotlight will be on the infamous American serial killer Ed Gein, portrayed by the talented Charlie Hunnam.

Monstres is a gripping series that delves into the dark history of America’s most notorious criminals, crafted in the style of an anthology that only Ryan Murphy and his team can master. While viewers eagerly await the premiere of season 2 on September 19th, centered around the Menendez brothers, the exciting news of season 3 has already been revealed.

Netflix has disclosed that the third installment will unravel the chilling tale of Ed Gein, one of the most infamous serial killers in the United States and beyond. Gein’s heinous acts served as inspiration for iconic characters such as Norman Bates in “Psycho,” Leatherface in “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” and Buffalo Bill in “The Silence of the Lambs.” Stepping into this complex role is none other than Charlie Hunnam, known for his role in “Sons of Anarchy,” marking a riveting departure from his usual on-screen persona.

The Horrific Legacy of Ed Gein

Known as “the Butcher of Plainfield,” Ed Gein was apprehended in 1957 after being suspected in the disappearance of a local store owner in Plainfield. During a search of his family’s farmhouse, law enforcement officers were confronted with a gruesome sight: the interior was adorned with human skin, from lampshades to drapes to curtains. The chilling discoveries on that fateful day included human remains preserved in jars, the body of the missing woman suspended by her feet and disemboweled, and even the head of a prior victim found in a paper bag. In total, fifteen bodies were unearthed by the police, painting a macabre portrait of Gein’s twisted crimes.

Despite confessing to the murders of two women and grave robbing, it is believed that Gein may have been responsible for numerous other deaths. However, due to his apparent insanity, the jurors deemed him unfit to stand trial, leading to his confinement in a psychiatric hospital. It wasn’t until 1968, eleven years later, that he was deemed mentally competent. Subsequent trials found him guilty of premeditated murder, only for another trial to declare him mentally unstable. Gein spent the remainder of his life in a mental institution, diagnosed with schizophrenia, and passed away in 1984 at the age of 77 from intestinal cancer.

A Riveting Depiction by Charlie Hunnam

Charlie Hunnam’s portrayal of Ed Gein in Monstres season 3 promises to be a captivating exploration of the killer’s psyche and the depths of his depravity. The actor’s transformation into this chilling character is a testament to his versatility and dedication to his craft, offering viewers a nuanced and haunting portrayal of one of America’s most infamous criminals.

The upcoming season of Monstres is poised to delve deep into the twisted mind of Ed Gein, shedding light on the motivations behind his gruesome actions and the impact of his crimes on those around him. With Charlie Hunnam at the helm, viewers can expect a riveting and immersive experience that will keep them on the edge of their seats as the chilling tale of Ed Gein unfolds on screen.

In the meantime, fans can indulge in the gripping narrative of the Menendez brothers in season 2 of Monstres, available for streaming on Netflix. As anticipation builds for the release of season 3, audiences can prepare themselves for a dark and compelling journey into the heart of one of America’s most notorious serial killers, brought to life by the talented Charlie Hunnam.