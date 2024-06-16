Natnael Tesfatsion, a talented 25-year-old puncher from the Lidl-Trek team, secured his first national title in the Eritrea Cycling Race. After Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier’s victory in the time trial at the Eritrean Championships, Tesfatsion emerged victorious in the road race event. This win marks a significant achievement for Tesfatsion, who had never won a national title before.

The double winner of the Tour du Rwanda, Tesfatsion crossed the finish line alone, with Aklilu Arefayne from Wanty-ReUz-Technord and Metkel Eyob from Terengganu Cycling Team joining him on the podium. Arefayne was also crowned the champion in the U23 category. Despite finishing fourth, Mewael Girmay from Wanty-ReUz-Technord outperformed his brother Biniam Girmay, who finished sixth.

In addition to his recent victory, Tesfatsion had previously secured a second-place finish in the Cadel Evans Race 2024. The Eritrean cycling community celebrated his success, with messages of congratulations pouring in on social media.

Furthermore, Intermarché-Wanty shared the news of the champions on Twitter, highlighting Natu’s achievement and Akile’s silver medal. The team also recognized Arefayne as the Eritrea U23 champion, as well as Mewael Girmay’s fourth-place finish and Biniam Girmay’s sixth-place performance. The cycling community showed their support and admiration for the talented athletes.

As cycling enthusiasts continue to follow the latest updates and results from the Eritrea Cycling Race, there is an opportunity to engage with dedicated fans through platforms like Cyclism’Actu. The website offers an ad-free experience for a nominal fee, allowing users to enjoy a seamless browsing experience without interruptions. By subscribing to this service, readers can contribute to the growth and development of Cyclism’Actu while accessing exclusive content.

For just 9.99 euros per year, subscribers can access a cleaner and more streamlined version of Cyclism’Actu, free from unwanted advertisements. This subscription not only enhances the reader’s experience but also supports the continued coverage of cycling news and events. By investing in this subscription, users can enjoy a more personalized and immersive online experience while supporting their favorite cycling media outlet.

To activate the ad-free option and enjoy a hassle-free browsing experience on Cyclism’Actu, readers can visit their account on the website and make the necessary arrangements. By opting for this subscription, cycling enthusiasts can stay updated on the latest developments in the sport while contributing to the sustainability of their preferred online platform.