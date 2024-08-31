Introducing Tech3’s Dynamic Duo: Enea Bastianini and Maverick Viñales

Tech3 is gearing up for an exciting MotoGP season in 2025 with the addition of two renowned riders, Enea Bastianini and Maverick Viñales. Both coming from factory teams, their presence not only brings talent but also great ambitions to the table. Managing such a pair of high-caliber riders could pose a challenge, but Tech3’s owner, Hervé Poncharal, remains confident and adopts a pragmatic approach.

In an interview with MotoSprint, Poncharal explained that there is no specific preparation in place to handle the unpredictability that such a combination of riders may bring. « You can never prepare for something like this in advance because everything is very unpredictable, » he stated. However, to facilitate the transition and avoid internal conflicts, Tech3 will implement a clear structure with separate working teams for each rider. « Bastianini and Viñales will each have their own independent work group. Of course, they will share data, but each will have a clear personal work group, » Poncharal added.

This approach aims to ensure that each rider has the necessary support to optimize their performance while maintaining a healthy and productive work environment. By having independent teams, Tech3 hopes to minimize potential tensions and allow Bastianini and Viñales to focus on their individual goals.

Embracing Healthy Competition on the Track

Asked about possible rivalries on the track and team hierarchy, Poncharal preferred to let performance dictate the outcome. « They will certainly compete against each other, but we do not want to define a strategy today; the track will decide everything, » he affirmed. Poncharal also emphasized that he is not concerned about managing these two ambitious riders, as Tech3 will have the same equipment as the factory team, ensuring fair conditions.

By allowing the track to dictate the hierarchy, Tech3 hopes to encourage healthy competition between Bastianini and Viñales while avoiding potential conflicts. This approach could also boost the performance of both riders, each striving to outdo themselves to achieve the best possible results.

Aiming for Success with Independence and Performance

The arrival of Enea Bastianini and Maverick Viñales at Tech3 in 2025 marks a significant milestone for the team. With two talented and experienced riders, Tech3 has the opportunity to make a significant leap forward in terms of competitiveness. The key to success will lie in managing these two strong personalities, ensuring they can work together while maintaining their competitive spirit. With an approach focused on independence and performance, Hervé Poncharal and Tech3 appear well-prepared to take on this exciting challenge.