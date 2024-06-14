Metroid Prime 4 was announced 7 years ago, and fans are still waiting for its release. Many are frustrated with the lack of updates and information about the game. Some believe that the game may be released on the rumored Switch 2 console, while others feel that it may never see the light of day on the original Switch.

The game was originally announced in 2017 but was later rebooted in 2019, causing further delays. With no images or trailers released, fans are growing impatient and questioning the development timeline. However, some argue that a AAA game like Metroid Prime 4 takes time to develop, and it’s not uncommon for such projects to have a long development cycle.

Nintendo has been known for its secretive approach to game development and often announces games closer to their release dates. While this strategy may lead to frustration among fans, it ensures that the final product meets the company’s standards. Despite the delays and lack of communication, many gamers are still eagerly anticipating the release of Metroid Prime 4.

As the wait continues, fans are speculating about the game’s potential launch on the upcoming Switch 2 console. While some are hopeful for a release on the original Switch, others fear that the game may be delayed indefinitely. With no official updates from Nintendo, the future of Metroid Prime 4 remains uncertain.

In the meantime, players are finding solace in other Nintendo titles like « The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild » and « Totk. » These games have filled the void for adventure and exploration games on the Switch, but many are still holding out hope for Metroid Prime 4.

Despite the challenges and setbacks, fans remain dedicated to the Metroid series and eagerly await any news about the fourth installment. As the gaming community continues to discuss the fate of Metroid Prime 4, one thing is certain – the anticipation for the game remains strong, even after seven years of waiting.