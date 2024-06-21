After the disappointing 2-2 draw against Bollaert on the 34th and final day of Ligue 1, RC Lens supporters were unaware that the club was about to undergo significant changes in its leadership. Arnaud Pouille and Franck Haise both departed, marking the end of an era and the beginning of a new one. Pierre Dréossi succeeded Pouille as general manager, while Will Still was chosen to replace the highly regarded Franck Haise, who played a significant role within the club. Diego Lopez also joined as the head of recruitment, and Jean-Louis Leca became the sporting coordinator.

Beyond this shake-up, RC Lens, under the guidance of president Joseph Oughourlian, decided to downsize as explained at the beginning of June. Oughourlian mentioned the need to reduce the wage bill due to the shift from the Champions League to the Conference League. The club’s revenues had increased significantly in the past season, but financial stability was still a concern, especially with uncertainties surrounding TV rights. Oughourlian hinted at the possibility of selling some players to offset the financial challenges.

The club aims to generate tens of millions of euros through player sales and reduce the wage bill, with 90% of the squad currently earning six-figure monthly salaries. Pierre Dréossi’s primary task is to address these financial aspects before focusing on recruitment. Despite eager supporters wanting to see the new team’s lineup, patience is required.

RC Lens successfully passed the DNCG financial audit and does not urgently require player sales, especially during the challenging June transfer window. A comprehensive assessment is scheduled for next week when training resumes under Will Still. The new coach will evaluate the squad’s quality and determine which players to retain and which ones to offload.

Players like Adam Buksa, Julien Le Cardinal, and Kevin Danso are expected to bring significant returns to RC Lens. Buksa, who impressed at Antalyaspor with 16 goals in 33 matches, is attracting interest from clubs like Trabzonspor. Julien Le Cardinal’s move to Brest is almost final, promising a transfer fee of €1.5-2 million to Lens. Kevin Danso, with a potential transfer value of around €30 million, is likely to depart as well, with Napoli expressing interest.

Several other players are also on the exit list, including those deemed surplus to requirements like Morgan Guilavogui and Stijn Spierings. The club is seeking suitable destinations for players like Angelo Fulgini and Salis Abdul Samed, who have substantial salaries at Lens.

Once the squad trimming is underway, the focus will shift to quality over quantity in recruitment. While names like Raphaël Varane and Georges Mikautadze have been linked to the club, the high transfer fees and wage demands make these deals challenging. Will Still’s preferences will shape the summer transfer window, with specific requirements likely to influence the club’s recruitment strategy.

As RC Lens navigates through this transitional phase, the coming weeks will be crucial in shaping the squad for the upcoming season. With a mix of financial restructuring and player movements, the club is gearing up for a new chapter under its revamped leadership.