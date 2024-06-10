Legends Match in Caen: Pires, Leboeuf, Petit, Djorkaeff on the Field for the 80th D-Day Anniversary

In the context of the commemorations of the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings, the « legends match » between the Club des Internationaux de Football (CIF) and the SM Caen team will take place tonight at 8 pm at the Michel d’Ornano stadium. Players such as Franck Leboeuf, Emmanuel Petit, Robert Pires, as well as Nicolas Seube and Steve Savidan, will be on the field.

The Michel d’Ornano stadium will host former greats from SM Caen and players from CIF, the French Internationals club, including personalities from the 1998 French national team. Robert Pires, Emmanuel Petit, and Franck Leboeuf will participate in this « legends match. »

This charity event is part of the commemorations of the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings. The players participating in the event aim to pay tribute to the heroes who liberated the country in 1944. More than 10,000 spectators are expected to attend this historic match.

Some big names will face off on the field tonight:

– FRANCE: Grégory Coupet, Sébastien Frey, Lionel Charbonnier – Pascal Chimbonda, Philippe Cristanval, Mickaël Ciani, Rod Fanni, Frank Lebœuf, Christophe Jallet, Jérémy Mathieu – Eric Carrière, Olivier Kapo, Camel Meriem, Emmanuel Petit, Corentin Martins – Steve Marlet, Youri Djorkaeff, Robert Pires, Ludovic Giuly.

Coaches: Aimé Jacquet, Roger Lemerre, Henri Émile, Philippe Bergerôo.

– SM CAEN: Fabrice Catherine, Steeve Elana, Damien Perquis – Hippolyte Dangbeto, Thomas Heurtaux, Cédric Hengbart, Grégory Leca, Reynald Lemaitre, Alexandre Raineau, Jérémy Sorbon, Brahim Thiam, Ronald Zubar, Romain Inez – Benoît Cauet, Anthony Deroin, Elliot Grandin, Benjamin Nivet, Grégory Proment, Nicolas Seube, Guillaume Quellier – Fabrice Divert, Sébastien Mazure, Steve Savidan, Amara Simba, Julien Toudic, Cyrille Watier.

Coaches: Pierre Mankowski and Stéphane Girard.

Tony Chapron will be the central referee of the match. Emmanuel Boisdenghien and Johann Perruaux will be the assistants.

There are still tickets available for purchase. You can buy them on the SM Caen website or at the Michel d’Ornano stadium ticket office until kick-off.