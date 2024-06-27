A banner that says « Hamas candidates » has been stuck on the posters of the candidates from the New Popular Front in the first district of the Bouches-du-Rhône, the one held by Sabrina Agresti-Roubache from Marseille.

Two Marseille candidates from the New Popular Front have announced that they will file a complaint after discovering that banners saying « Hamas candidates » were stuck on their posters, as reported by Le Figaro. « We discovered this yesterday morning (Wednesday) and it has since been covered up by our far-right opponent, » explained Pascaline Lécorché, the general secretary of Place publique, a movement close to Benoît Payan. Alongside Pauline Rossel, she represents the New Popular Front in the first district of the Bouches-du-Rhône, running against the incumbent Sabrina Agresti-Roubache (from the presidential majority).

Defamation

« We have always been very clear about the qualification of the terrorist group Hamas, » stated Pascaline Lécorché in an official declaration. « A legislative campaign does not allow for everything. We are shocked by this defamation, but it strengthens our determination to offer a political debate and confront political projects far from insults and denigration. »

When contacted, the public prosecutor of Marseille, Nicolas Bessone, has not yet responded to our requests at this time.

