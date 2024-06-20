In its hundredth year, L’Ami Louis is changing owners. The bistro, frequented by food lovers from around the world, located on rue du Vertbois in the 3rd arrondissement of Paris, has been acquired by LVMH (owner of « Les Echos »). « We learned that it was going to be put up for sale, and we applied to take it over, » says Olivier Lefebvre, head of Cheval Blanc hotels within the world’s leading luxury company. « For us, including Moët Hennessy and Cheval Blanc, the restaurant sector is very important. L’Ami Louis is a French institution. The restaurant is famous beyond our borders for its exceptional wine cellar and the quality of its products. We wanted to preserve its future. »

Known for its gargantuan foie gras (three thick slices per portion!), delicious cold duck confit, Burgundy snails, game dishes, legendary roast chickens, garlic potato cakes, fantastic wine cellar (over 20,000 bottles), and high prices, the bistro is indeed part of Parisian heritage. And even of the nation! « This Parisian institution, long held in the same family, has built its reputation around the generosity of its dishes and the exceptional quality of its supplies, » LVMH said in a statement. The sourcing of products is done with small breeders and market gardeners loyal to the establishment for several generations. » On a wall, a phone number is displayed: Turbigo-77-48. One would like to call it, to hear the story of the place. Jacques Chirac took Bill Clinton there, Quincy Jones devoured his pyramid of straw apples with Lenny Kravitz and Charles Aznavour. David Beckham leaned on his pink tablecloths. Barack Obama, Francis Ford Coppola, Tim Burton, and even Johnny Depp have enjoyed themselves there, hidden behind the checkered curtains, like many business leaders, from the CAC 40 or elsewhere.

In addition to its famous dishes and celebrity clientele, L’Ami Louis is known for its cozy and traditional atmosphere that captures the essence of Parisian dining culture. The bistro’s classic French cuisine and top-notch service have made it a must-visit destination for food enthusiasts and tourists alike. The acquisition by LVMH is expected to bring new opportunities for the bistro to expand its reach globally while maintaining its unique charm and authenticity.

As L’Ami Louis enters this new chapter under the ownership of LVMH, there is anticipation and excitement about the future of this iconic Parisian bistro. With its rich history, exceptional culinary offerings, and esteemed reputation, L’Ami Louis is poised to continue delighting guests and preserving its legacy for years to come. The fusion of tradition and innovation brought by LVMH’s ownership promises to elevate the dining experience at L’Ami Louis while staying true to its roots. So, whether you’re a local looking for a taste of authentic French cuisine or a visitor seeking a memorable dining experience in Paris, L’Ami Louis is sure to captivate and satisfy your culinary cravings.