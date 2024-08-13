The Montreal Canadiens have an excess of defensemen moving forward. Kent Hughes’ big challenge will be deciding which ones to let go in exchange for players who can help the team’s offense. This hasn’t happened yet this summer, as you know.

The worst thing the Canadiens could do is let several defensemen lose their market value before maximizing it in the trading market with another team. Kent Hughes has only done it once so far: with Alexander Romanov. The defenseman, who was loved by fans, was traded for a pick that helped acquire Kirby Dach.

Since then, people have been wondering when such a transaction (which was excellent for the team) will happen again. After all, it’s been two years since it last occurred. In this regard, during his recent appearance on Tony Marinaro’s Sick Podcast, Simon « Snake » Boisvert said he wouldn’t be surprised if the next player to undergo a similar fate would be Logan Mailloux. In his view, the « Alex Romanov treatment » could be reserved for him.

Snake has been vocal about his opinions on Mailloux, considering him at best a third-pair defenseman. With recent rumors involving the Ducks and the Canadiens, it’s clear that the Canadiens are potentially open, under the right conditions, to letting go of their defenseman. Mailloux falls somewhere in between the defensemen who are unlikely to leave (Lane Hutson, Kaiden Guhle, David Reinbacher) and those who could leave but don’t have a high market value.

Will the character of the young Ontarian play against him in the end? That, and the fact that Guhle can play on the right side, are factors to consider. It remains to be seen how this situation will unfold.

As hockey season approaches, fans are eager to see how things will play out with Mailloux and the Canadiens. Stay tuned for more updates on this developing story.