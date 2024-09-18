Liverpool’s Midfield Transformation: Ryan Gravenberch Shakes Things Up!

The confirmation season for Ryan Gravenberch? Considered one of the up-and-coming talents from Ajax Amsterdam, the midfielder had not even reached his twenties when he was already a victim of his success and courted all over Europe. After just two full seasons with his home club, the Dutchman decided to spread his wings and leave his homeland to fly to Germany and Bayern Munich, following in the footsteps of his teammate Noussair Mazraoui. Thinking he had made the right choice and determined to make his mark in the star-studded Bayern Munich squad, the Amsterdam native faced the harsh reality of the field. Restricted to a bit-part role, Gravenberch never seemed to have the tools to challenge the existing hierarchy. Hindered in his progress and in need of playing time, the Dutchman capitalized on his popularity abroad to bounce back in England.

Eager to revolutionize their midfield and forget the failures of Roméo Lavia and Moises Caicedo, both of whom left for Chelsea, Liverpool then decided to bet on the young Dutch talent by spending a hefty sum of 45 million euros, including bonuses. However, it was evident in the months that followed that Gravenberch struggled to justify this significant investment made by the Liverpool board. Faced with tough competition in Liverpool’s midfield, operating in the shadow of Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mc Allister, and gradually overtaken by Wataru Endo in the hierarchy, Ryan Gravenberch was quickly considered a rotational player under Jürgen Klopp, despite making 38 appearances (4 goals and 2 assists) in all competitions for the Reds last year. But this season, the situation seems to have drastically changed for the Amsterdam native, partly thanks to his own determination.

Ryan Gravenberch has found his form under Arne Slot!

Since Arne Slot took charge, Ryan Gravenberch has become the linchpin of Liverpool’s midfield. Positioned a notch lower, playing a more defensive role than usual, the Dutch international (14 caps, 1 goal) has regained his best form. Precise in his passing, valuable in recovery, and also capable of pushing forward, the Dutchman has adapted perfectly to the new system implemented by his coach to become an essential cog (4 Premier League matches, 4 starts). “He’s been a midfielder all his life, maybe he’s playing a bit deeper than he used to, but it’s not a big difference. I think he benefits from the way the team plays, as others do very well too,” appreciated Arne Slot before mentioning his involvement during the summer preparation.

“Ryan came back strong like many others, and by stronger, I mean really fit. He played good matches and took his chance… Do I trust him? If trust means he plays, then yes. But I also trust those who don’t play, so I think that’s always the easiest argument to make. Yes, you give him confidence, that’s why he’s playing well,” noted the former Feyenoord manager in front of the press. The international break did not stop him from confirming his return to the forefront. Playing the full 90 minutes in the Nations League matches against Bosnia-Herzegovina (5-2) and Germany (2-2), Gravenberch earned praise, as evidenced by Rafael Van der Vaart’s comments. “We have a fantastic midfield for our country. Arne Slot has brought him back to his highest level, and his potential is just enormous. The first 60 minutes against Germany? He was by far the best player on the field,” expressed the former Hamburg star for Dutch television. Thus, everything indicates that the 22-year-old rising talent now has a real chance to establish himself permanently in Liverpool’s starting lineup. Good news for Liverpool, who will kick off their European campaign with a trip to AC Milan on Tuesday.

In conclusion, Ryan Gravenberch’s journey from Ajax Amsterdam to Bayern Munich and finally to Liverpool has been a rollercoaster of ups and downs. However, under the guidance of Arne Slot, the young midfielder seems to have found his footing and is ready to make a significant impact for the Reds. As he continues to impress both domestically and internationally, Gravenberch’s transformation in Liverpool’s midfield is a story of perseverance and determination that is worth following closely. Liverpool fans can look forward to seeing more of Gravenberch’s influence as he cements his place in the heart of the team’s midfield.