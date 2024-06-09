Goodbye to a Nightlife Legend: Bernard Galliano’s Funeral to Take Place on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. in the Gap Cathedral

In a somber announcement, we must inform you of the passing of Bernard Galliano, known as « Tonton, » who passed away on Saturday morning at the age of 73 following a stroke and weeks of hospitalization in Marseille.

With his departure, many residents of Gap, Champsaur, and Hautes-Alpes are turning a significant page in history. The funeral will be held this Wednesday, June 12, at 2:30 p.m. at the Gap Cathedral.

For decades, he was the epitome of the nightlife scene with the iconic Okulus nightclub in Ancelle and the famous Final in Gap. His nickname « Tonton » was no coincidence. He was the one who looked out for everyone, trying to prevent nighttime troubles and ensure that « the young ones » made it home safely – just like he did with the Final shuttle that he personally drove. He made at least three generations dance and celebrate, and strolling around with « Tonton » was impressive. He knew almost everyone, including their names, children, and even grandchildren.

But « Tonton » was also known for his straightforwardness and extraordinary eloquence. With a quick wit, he expressed himself more effectively than in a lengthy speech, rooted in values that may have seemed conservative but were simply the product of years of hard work and enriched by countless encounters. He was never happier than when enjoying a traditional dish or at local fairs, particularly in Chapelle en Valgau. Respect for elders and traditions was the guiding principle of this son of Italian immigrants from Pontechianale on the other side of Col Agnel.

« Tonton, » much like Romolo Fronte, another departed figure, embodied successful integration – initially beside his parents at the Escale restaurant in Gap, as well as in rugby, the Gap Hockey Club’s first team, and hunting. In recent years, he was a prominent figure on the « Les Papys Flingueurs » show on D!CI TV, showcasing his sensitivity and tolerance developed through countless nights entertaining others during a golden era.

Bernard, you left us too soon. You will be sorely missed because you were simply irreplaceable. We will fondly remember you every day and the joy you brought into our lives. Our deepest condolences go out to his family and loved ones, a significant portion of the Hautes-Alpes community.

Jean-Marc Passeron

Looking back on one of the shows where he opened up, back in 2013…