Next week on « The Young and the Restless »… Abby, Chance, and Devon come to an agreement regarding Dominic, Chelsea’s jealousy towards Sally continues, and Tessa proposes to Mariah.

Abby learns that Chance and Devon have met to try to find a solution regarding Dominic. The former soldier manages to convince his wife that Devon’s presence in the child’s life is probably the best thing for him. Despite his hesitations, Abby listens to Chance and the three of them arrange visits for Devon. Additionally, the couple agrees to add Winters to Dominic’s last name.

Nikki is wary of Ashland at Newman Locke, but Victoria manages to calm her mother. Victor reveals to Michael that he wants to merge all branches of Newman and also doesn’t trust his daughter’s new husband. Victoria and Ashland secretly plot to become the leaders of Newman Media. Michael agrees to work for Victor as long as the job doesn’t interfere with his personal life. Meanwhile, Chloe begs Chelsea to end her addiction to Adam. Chelsea finally takes her friend’s advice and asks her ex to relocate Newman Fashion to avoid seeing him.

Chloe loses patience with Chelsea, especially when she sees her still jealous of Sally. Kevin’s wife decides to let Chelsea handle things on her own. Adam confides in Sally about Victor and their family. He cries and asks her not to tell anyone, which she agrees to. Noah agrees to work with Nick at New Hope. Sharon feels that her son is still in love with Tessa, especially when Tessa proposes to Mariah and she says « Yes »! Finally, Phyllis considers how to occupy her time to avoid going crazy. Summer calls her at that moment and offers her a job at Marchetti.

To be continued on The Young and the Restless…

