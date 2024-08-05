The emotions were palpable. When her brother, Florent Manaudou, won the bronze medal in the 50-meter freestyle at the Paris Olympics, Laure couldn’t hold back her tears. The champion’s older sister was overwhelmed with pride as she watched her brother win another medal at the Olympics. And this must have brought back some memories for her.

The Olympic champion in the 400m freestyle in 2004 has experienced unforgettable moments. But now, the former athlete has opened up about her career. Laure Manaudou reflects on the start of her career.

In an interview with Le Parisien, Laure Manaudou revealed one of the reasons she pursued high-level sports: « Less than two years ago, I understood why I pursued high-level sports, why as a child I did everything to become a champion, » she begins.

« As a child, I needed affection. My parents love me, I have no doubt about that, but they didn’t show it to me in the way I wanted. So, I sought love from others. When you’re first, you feel it. That’s what guided me. I was in search of affection and recognition. I wanted people to be proud of me! »

« I just wanted to be the first. »

Alongside Marie-José Pérec, who was also interviewed, Laure Manaudou reveals how competition had an impact on her life: « I just wanted to be the first. Without realizing the rest. Probably because, as I am still criticized for, either I listen to my heart or I listen to my head, » the former champion believes.

So, when she has a goal in mind, Laure Manaudou is determined: « When I want to achieve something, I switch to robot mode, disconnected from my emotions. I then show no affection to my loved ones. I transform myself to succeed. » In fact, when she became an Olympic champion, Laure Manaudou admits that she entered a bubble. « After the 400m in Athens, I wasn’t really connected to my emotions. I had other races to prepare for. »

Laure Manaudou’s revelations shed light on the deep emotional motivations behind her successful swimming career. Her journey from seeking affection and recognition to becoming an Olympic champion is a testament to her determination and drive. These insights provide a glimpse into the personal struggles and triumphs that shaped her career and life.