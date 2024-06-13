This article is about a tragic incident that occurred in Kuwait. At least 49 people died in a fire that broke out in a building housing foreign workers in Mangaf, a suburb south of the Kuwaiti capital. The building had six floors and accommodated 196 workers. The fire also left around 40 people injured. The victims died from smoke inhalation, as the fire’s cause is still unknown.

The Kuwaiti Interior Ministry announced the death toll, with only three of the deceased persons identified so far. The Minister of Interior, Sheikh Fahd Al-Youssef, visited the victims and detailed the situation during his visit. The fire started on the lower floors of the building where Asian workers resided and quickly spread to the upper levels. The building owner was arrested as part of an investigation into possible negligence.

In response to the tragedy, Kuwait’s Foreign Minister, Abdallah Al-Yahya, conveyed his condolences to the Indian Foreign Minister, S. Jaishanka, and expressed the Kuwaiti leaders and people’s sympathy for the loss of the 49 residents. He also wished a speedy recovery to the injured individuals. Additionally, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sadness over the incident and offered support to those affected.

The majority of Kuwait’s population, which totals 4.3 million, consists of foreign nationals, mainly Asian workers. The Indian State Minister for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, is en route to Kuwait to coordinate assistance and repatriate the deceased. The Indian Embassy in Kuwait has set up an emergency helpline to provide support.

In light of this tragic event, Kuwait’s Interior Minister stated plans to address the issue of overcrowded areas occupied by foreign workers and the resulting neglect. There is a call for stricter enforcement of safety regulations to prevent such incidents in the future. The Kuwaiti authorities are taking steps to ensure the safety of all residents, especially those living in similar high-risk areas.

Overall, this devastating fire highlights the importance of prioritizing safety measures and building regulations to protect all individuals, regardless of their nationality or status. It serves as a reminder of the need for proactive measures to prevent such disasters and safeguard the well-being of all community members.