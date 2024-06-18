Jonathan David, the 24-year-old forward from LOSC, has been selected to represent Canada in the Copa América 2024. After participating in the preparation matches against the Netherlands and France, Jonathan David has secured his spot in Jesse Marsch’s final squad for the tournament.

The Canadian Football Federation recently announced the 26-player squad that will compete in the Copa América 2024. As expected, Jonathan David is part of the team. Following a defeat against the Netherlands (4-0) and a draw against France (0-0) in friendly matches, Canada is gearing up for their first-ever appearance in the Copa América, which will take place in 14 stadiums across 13 cities in the United States starting on June 20th.

In their opening match at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Jonathan David and his teammates will face the reigning world champions, Argentina. They will then have to overcome Peru on June 25th in Kansas City and Chile on June 29th in Orlando as part of Group A.

The Canadian squad includes players such as Maxime Crépeau, Alphonso Davies, and Cyle Larin. The team will be looking to make a strong impression in their debut appearance at the prestigious tournament.

The Copa América 2024 promises to be an exciting event for Canadian football fans, as they watch their team take on some of the best teams in South America. Jonathan David’s inclusion in the squad adds depth and talent to the team’s attacking options, and fans will be eager to see how he performs on the international stage.

As the tournament kicks off, all eyes will be on Jonathan David and his Canadian teammates as they look to make a mark in their first-ever Copa América appearance. With a mix of experienced players and young talents, Canada will be aiming to showcase their potential and compete against some of the top teams in the world. Stay tuned for more updates on Canada’s journey in the Copa América 2024.