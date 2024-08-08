In 2021 in Tokyo, climbing made its first appearance in the Olympics. Three years later, it is once again part of the program for the Paris Games. For the 68 climbers aiming for a medal, their climbing shoes are essential allies, mostly coming from Italy. However, French manufacturers are also making a mark in this growing market.

The temporary structure at Le Bourget in Seine-Saint-Denis will host climbing at the Paris 2024 Olympics. From August 5 to 10, 68 climbers will compete here for the bouldering, lead, and speed events. Most of them will be wearing climbing shoes, with many of them manufactured by Italian brands Scarpa and La Sportiva. French brands EB and Simond also offer climbing shoe options.

Handmade Production

« Climging shoes are entirely handmade by cobblers and bootmakers, » says Cyril Faura, the marketing director of 9A Climbing, the owner of EB since 2009. The brand gets its name from the initials of its co-founder Edouard Bourdonneau, who, along with climber Pierre Allain, was behind the creation of the first modern climbing shoes and the establishment of EB in 1950.

Over 70 years later, EB shoes are sold in 27 countries, with France being their main market. Priced between 50 to 120 euros, the brand offers models for all levels. While they are currently produced in Morocco, where 9A Climbing employs about 80 people, the group has acquired land in Sassenage, France, to relocate some of its production. This move represents an investment of over 2 million euros. « By 2025, we aim to hire around forty people. Then we will invest in a second factory before hiring again, » says Cyril Faura.

At the moment, 9A Climbing has no plans to leave Morocco. The country provides a skilled workforce, as the necessary expertise for climbing shoe production is limited in France. To operate its factory in Sassenage, 9A Climbing is preparing to train employees for one to two years.

Italian and French Dominance

EB is positioned as the third-largest seller of climbing shoes by volume, following La Sportiva and Scarpa. These Italian companies, based in the Dolomites, also manufacture other outdoor sports equipment, like hiking, trail running, and skiing shoes, whereas EB focuses solely on climbing shoes.

In a general sports store, climbers can also find Simond shoes, made in Romania. Established in 1860 in Chamonix, this French brand has been owned by Decathlon since 2008. It proudly outfits French athlete Bassa Mawem, who will be competing in the speed event at the Paris 2024 Games.

La Sportiva, Scarpa, and EB also sponsor Olympic climbers like Adam Ondra, Oriane Bertone, and Paul Jenft, respectively. However, Olympic athletes are not the only ones wearing their shoes. « In France, we estimate around 300,000 pairs sold in 2023, across all manufacturers, » reports 9A Climbing’s marketing director. The rise in private climbing gyms in France, around 200 currently, has boosted sales for EB, whose revenue doubles every three years, reaching four million euros in 2023.

While attracting new climbers is a significant goal for climbing shoe manufacturers, some are also focusing on environmental issues. Scarpa and EB, for instance, are working on developing more sustainable materials and promoting recycling. Their aim is to offer alternatives to the petroleum-based materials that are common in climbing shoes today.