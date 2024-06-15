Leaders of the G7 meeting in Italy declared that UN agencies, including UNRWA, must operate unhindered in Gaza. The Israeli defense minister criticized France for its hostility towards Israel. Here are the latest updates on the Israel-Hamas conflict:

Approximately 35 projectiles were fired from Lebanon towards Kiryat Shmona and Kfar Szold in northern Israel, with the army intercepting some. No injuries were reported, but a fire broke out in the Kfar Szold region. The health ministry of Gaza, administered by Hamas, reported that 37,266 people have been killed in the enclave since the hostilities began over eight months ago.

Israeli offensive in Gaza will not stop until objectives are met, according to General Yaron Finkelman, commander of the southern military region, despite a ceasefire offer by US President Joe Biden on May 31st. The Israeli defense minister, Yoav Gallant, strongly criticized France for showing hostility and enmity towards Israel, accusing them of ignoring Hamas’ atrocities against children and women just because they are Jewish.

The New Popular Front, an alliance of major French leftist parties, pledged to work towards an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and condemned the terrorist massacres committed by Hamas on October 7th. The UN agencies, including UNRWA, must be able to operate freely in Gaza, as stated by the G7 leaders.

In addition to the conflict updates, the World Health Organization expressed concern over the worsening health crisis in the West Bank, where attacks on health infrastructure and enhanced circulation restrictions hinder access to healthcare. The organization reported a peak in violence in the West Bank, causing the deaths of 521 Palestinians, including 126 children, and injuring over 5,200 individuals.

The situation remains tense as Israel continues its offensive in Gaza, and violence escalates at the Israel-Lebanon border. The international community is closely monitoring the developments in the region, urging for immediate action to address the humanitarian crisis and bring about peace.