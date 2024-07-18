Train service between Lausanne and Cully was interrupted on Wednesday due to a problem with the contact line, leading to necessary repairs. Commuters had to be patient for a good part of the day. The traffic was halted for 1.5 hours.

Passengers had to wait patiently on Wednesday as train service was completely halted between 8am and 9am on the Lausanne-Cully line in Vaud due to an issue with the contact line, which required further repairs. As a result, trains were only running on one track instead of two. Main regional trains were canceled, as well as some long-distance trains (IR90). The Brig-Geneva-Airport line was also affected. Although everything was back to normal by the end of the day, many travelers experienced delays.

« I was supposed to take the 1:08 pm train from Vevey to Lausanne, but it was canceled. I was going to visit my grandmother who is at the end of her life… Needless to say, replacement buses would have been necessary!, » sighed a young woman, who finally managed to board a crowded train about twenty minutes later.

« The family waiting next to me on the platform needed to get to Geneva to catch a flight. They were calculating how much time they had left. But I’m not sure if they will make it in time for their flight. I felt sorry for them… Holidays are precious, » a passenger shared.

This technical issue added to the already restricted traffic between Lausanne and Geneva until the end of August, related to track renewal works between Denges-Echandens and Renens. The Swiss Federal Railways (CFF) explained that « a branch of vine touched the contact line and when a train passed, it caused a short circuit. »

In addition to this incident, ongoing track renewal works in the area have been causing disruptions in train services. The CFF has been working to keep passengers informed about alternative routes and transportation options during this period. It is essential for commuters to stay updated on the latest developments to avoid any inconvenience during their travels.