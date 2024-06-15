Historic car rallies are gaining popularity in Gard. Around forty competitors will be aiming for victory in the VHC and VHRS categories at the 51st National Rally of Gard (French Cup) on Saturday, June 15th.

The organizers in Gard are making a mark in the modern rally scene in Occitanie Méditerranée, but they are also proud to have established historic rallies that are growing in popularity. This was evident at the Rally of Gard, held this past Saturday around Alès.

Starting from the Pôle Mécanique, the hub of the event, twenty-two competitors will be vying for victory in the VHC category (historic competition vehicles), with a significant number of locals in the mix. Led by Pascal Serre, a well-known French co-pilot, the « Véache » will see top drivers from far and wide alongside local talents like Thierry Marcobal (BMW M3), the fiery Fred Agrélo (Ford Escort), Alain Fleury (205 Gti), and the swift Bastien Roquier (R 11 Turbo group A).

With participants from Belgium, Switzerland, and beyond, the rally is becoming more international. Keep an eye out for Damien Urbain’s Porsche 911 SC (VHC French vice-champion), the Ascona of Christian Salmon from Nice, the Porsches of Pascal Perroud, Thierry Bousquet, and Alain Triniane, as well as the Fords from Belgian preparer Angelo Deseayer (MK 1 RS 1.6) and Swiss driver Célimène Lachenal. Jérémy Marin Cudraz, director of the Pôle Mécanique, will team up with his father Stéphane behind the wheel of an R5 GT.

In the VHRS category (historic regularity sports vehicles), the lineup is diverse, featuring a 206 WRC, driven by Michel Verbiguiè, a 306 T 3 Ice, a Dauphine Proto, and a NSU 1,000 TTS among twenty-four competitors who must adhere to set averages.

Apart from the modern rally, VHC, and VHRS, two other rallies are on the agenda: the VMRS (modern regularity sports vehicles), a competitive event, and the Rally Legend (historic vehicle demonstration) which is non-competitive and serves as the opening act for the rally.

These rallies not only showcase the rich history of cars but also bring together competitors from various regions, creating a vibrant and exciting atmosphere for both participants and spectators alike. The Rally of Gard continues to grow in popularity, attracting both local talents and international drivers, making it a must-see event for all car enthusiasts.