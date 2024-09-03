Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Available for Preorder at 10% Discount

As the world tuned in to watch the Olympics and Paralympics this summer, the magical community is gearing up for the Quidditch World Cup! Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions is set to launch tomorrow, September 3rd, but the « sports game » is already available for preorder on Gamesplanet – offering players the chance to unlock the Supreme Firebolt broom skin.

Quidditch Fever: A Magical Sporting Experience

While Muggles may have spent part of their summer engrossed in the Olympics and Paralympics, wizards and witches are eagerly looking forward to the Quidditch World Cup. Tomorrow, on September 3rd, Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions will be released, offering fans a chance to immerse themselves in the magical world of Quidditch.

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions is described as a sports game that allows players to embark on a career in Quidditch. From friendly matches on the Weasley family’s Quidditch pitch at The Burrow to competitive tournaments, players can experience the thrill of the wizarding world’s favorite sport. The game introduces some modifications to the traditional Quidditch rules to balance matches and enhance gameplay, featuring positions like Chaser, Seeker, Beater, and Keeper. The objective remains to score against the opposing team to reach 100 points, with catching the Golden Snitch only awarding 30 points without ending the game.

Compete in Magical Tournaments

The real excitement begins as players progress to championships, available in single-player, cooperative (up to three players), and player versus player modes. Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions offers the opportunity to participate in the annual House Cup, where players can choose their Hogwarts house to represent. Additionally, players can compete in the Triwizard Cup, pitting the top magical schools such as Hogwarts, Beauxbatons, and Durmstrang against each other. The prestigious Quidditch World Cup features 16 nations and the most formidable teams battling for victory.

To succeed in these tournaments, players must gain experience, unlock skills, and upgrade their equipment. The game promises a variety of broomsticks for customization, ensuring a unique playing experience for each player. Notably, all upgrades are earned in-game, as Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions does not include any microtransactions.

Exclusive Preorder Discount on Gamesplanet

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions will be officially released digitally on September 3rd for PC and consoles, with a physical release scheduled for November 8th. However, PC players can already preorder the Steam key for Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions at a 10% discount on the Gamesplanet gaming store. Preordering also grants players access to the Supreme Firebolt broom skin.

Gamesplanet offers two versions of the game for preorder. The standard edition of Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions is priced at €26.99 instead of €29.99, providing a 10% discount. This edition includes the base game. For those looking for additional content, the Deluxe edition of Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions is available for €35.99 instead of €39.99, also at a 10% discount. This version includes the base game, as well as cosmetic packs for the Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Slytherin, and Ravenclaw houses (featuring cosmetic broom appearances, uniforms, and emblems for each house), along with 2,000 gold coins. Calling all athletic wizards, don’t miss out on this magical opportunity!