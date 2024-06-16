Habitat, a well-known furniture brand, has made a comeback in a new online format after facing financial difficulties and being placed in judicial liquidation six months ago. The brand, founded in 1964, has relaunched its products exclusively online through the website Habitat.fr. Customers can now purchase over 1,500 products from the latest Habitat collection, including sofas, furniture, and decorative items, with delivery available throughout France.

The company, with its main shareholder being the French purchasing center for overseas territories (Cafom), expressed its excitement about the relaunch and the opportunity to serve customers once again. However, despite this positive development, nearly 9,000 customers who were affected by the brand’s liquidation still await resolution. These customers will have the option to receive a voucher for Habitat products by filling out a form by June 30th.

The decision to relaunch Habitat online came after the Cafom group, which had previously sold the brand but retained ownership, believed that an online-only business model would be more successful. While this move is a positive step for the brand, it remains to be seen how customers will respond to the voucher offer as a form of compensation for their losses.

One customer, Catherine de Rieux, expressed her disappointment with the voucher proposal, stating that she had spent a significant amount on Habitat products before the liquidation and was not inclined to make further purchases from the brand. This sentiment reflects the concerns of many customers who worry that accepting the voucher may impact their ability to seek full compensation for their losses.

Overall, the relaunch of Habitat as an online-only brand presents a new opportunity for customers to access the products they love. However, the response from affected customers to the voucher offer will be a key factor in determining the brand’s success moving forward. As Habitat seeks to rebuild its reputation and customer base, addressing the concerns of those who were impacted by the store’s closure will be essential in regaining trust and loyalty in the market.