Guémené-Penfao wants to « maintain a quality public hospital service » in Redon

On January 27th, nearly a thousand people gathered in front of the Redon hospital to demand a hospital that meets the needs of the local population. The Guémené-Penfao municipal council in Loire-Atlantique unanimously voted on June 6th to support the advocacy committee for the Redon-Carentoir hospital in Ille-et-Vilaine, which is set to be rebuilt.

The issue of the Redon-Carentoir hospital did not spark any debate during the Guémené-Penfao municipal council meeting on June 6th. The elected officials unanimously voted to support the advocacy committee for this hospital, emphasizing the necessity of building a new hospital, according to Mayor Isabelle Barathon. Two council members, Serge Robinet and Jacques Michel, volunteered to represent the municipality on this committee.

It is crucial to ensure that the new hospital meets the needs of the local community and provides quality healthcare services. The support from the Guémené-Penfao municipal council highlights the importance of maintaining a high standard of healthcare in the region.

In addition to the unanimous support from the council, there is a strong sense of community involvement and solidarity in advocating for the reconstruction of the Redon-Carentoir hospital. The commitment of Serge Robinet and Jacques Michel to represent the municipality demonstrates the dedication of local leaders to ensuring that the hospital project moves forward successfully.

The rebuilding of the Redon-Carentoir hospital is not only a practical necessity but also a symbol of the community’s resilience and determination to maintain essential public services in the region. The unanimous support from the Guémené-Penfao municipal council reflects the collective will to uphold a high-quality public hospital service in Redon.

As the project progresses, it is essential for the community to remain engaged and informed about the developments regarding the reconstruction of the hospital. The advocacy committee, with representatives from Guémené-Penfao, will play a crucial role in liaising between the local population and the authorities responsible for the hospital project.

Overall, the unanimous support from the Guémené-Penfao municipal council underscores the community’s commitment to maintaining a quality public hospital service in Redon and ensuring that the healthcare needs of the local population are met effectively.