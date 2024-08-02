The baby boom is long gone. The birth rate crisis continues in France. In the first semester, 326,131 babies were born in the country, which is 8,140 fewer than a year earlier during the same period, which was already a significant decrease, according to provisional data from Insee published on Thursday. The decline in birth rates continues, although the pace is slower, at 2.4% – or even 3% if we consider that 2024 is a leap year – after having reached 7% in 2023. A new low point is thus reached.

While last year, only 678,000 babies were born in France, the lowest number since World War II, 2024 could be another bleak year if the trend persists. The 7.9% drop observed in the month of June alone is not a good sign.

