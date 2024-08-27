A fire broke out in a restaurant in the center of Sanary on Tuesday afternoon, prompting the intervention of firefighters to control the blaze. The incident occurred at Le Fusio restaurant, located on Louis-Blanc Street behind the church. Luckily, no casualties were reported as no one was inside the restaurant when the firefighters arrived.

Evacuation of Building Residents

Although there were no patrons inside the restaurant at the time of the fire, the occupants of the building’s upper floors had to be evacuated to prevent them from being affected by the smoke. The fire is believed to have started in a 20m² storage room in the basement of the establishment.

Quick Response by Firefighters

Upon arrival, the firefighters swiftly brought the fire under control, preventing it from spreading to the residential units located above the restaurant. The rapid intervention helped contain the situation, and the occupants of the building were safely evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Accidental Origin of the Fire

Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire was accidental in nature. According to the police officers who responded to the scene, no one was inside the restaurant at the time of the incident, as the staff was on a break between shifts. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported, except for two municipal police officers who were slightly affected by the smoke.

Ventilation and Inspection Process

Following the extinguishing of the fire, the firefighters conducted ventilation and debris removal operations before inspecting the storage room to determine the cause of the fire. At this stage, the police have not found any evidence of forced entry, leading them to believe that the fire was accidental in origin.

Impact on Employees and Residents

As a result of the fire, the eight employees of the restaurant have been placed on temporary unemployment until further notice. Additionally, two residents of the building will need to be relocated temporarily, while the others are expected to return to their homes later in the evening.

Emergency Response Team

A total of eighteen firefighters were involved in the operation to extinguish the fire, with support from Enedis and GRDF services. The street where the restaurant is located remained closed to traffic to enable the firefighters to complete their operation safely and efficiently.

Impact on the Community

The incident has had a significant impact on the community, with residents and business owners in the area expressing concern over the safety of the buildings and the potential risks of similar incidents in the future. Local authorities have reassured the public that measures are being taken to prevent such occurrences and ensure the safety of residents and businesses in the area.

Preventive Measures

In light of the recent fire at Le Fusio restaurant, officials are urging business owners to review their fire safety protocols and ensure that all necessary precautions are in place to prevent and respond to potential emergencies. Regular inspections and maintenance of fire safety equipment are essential to minimize the risk of fires and protect both employees and customers.

Community Support

The community has rallied together to support the affected restaurant employees and residents of the building, offering assistance and resources to help them during this challenging time. Local organizations and authorities are working to provide temporary housing and support services to those impacted by the fire, demonstrating the strength and resilience of the community in times of crisis.

As investigations continue to determine the exact cause of the fire at Le Fusio restaurant, the focus remains on ensuring the safety and well-being of all those affected by the incident. The swift response of emergency services and the cooperation of the community have been instrumental in managing the situation and minimizing the impact of the fire on the local area.