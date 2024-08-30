Fire at a Waste Recycling Center in Mont-Saint-Guibert

In the early hours of the morning, a fire broke out at the Waste Transfer and Pre-treatment Center of InBW located in the sandpit of Mont-Saint-Guibert. The fire caused a significant release of smoke that affected several communities to the north of the sandpit. This smoke release prompted the Governor of Walloon Brabant to declare a provincial emergency (disaster plan) in order to take precautionary measures to ensure the safety of the population.

Emergency Response

Emergency services were quickly dispatched to the scene to work on extinguishing the fire. In the meantime, residents are urged to remain vigilant and stay indoors in enclosed buildings. It is strongly advised to keep doors, windows, and ventilation systems closed to limit exposure to potentially harmful smoke. While businesses and schools can remain open, outdoor activities should be avoided.

Citizens are advised to steer clear of the affected area and follow the instructions of the authorities. Regular updates will be provided through official channels to keep the population informed of the situation’s progress. Information can be obtained through the Telephone Call Center at 010/23.67.83 (9 am-5 pm from Monday to Friday) and on the website www.crisebw.be, as well as on the Facebook page/crisebw.

Environmental Impact

The fire at the waste recycling center has raised concerns about its environmental impact. The release of smoke and potential toxins into the air poses health risks to nearby residents. The local authorities are working diligently to assess the extent of the environmental damage and take steps to mitigate any long-term consequences.

It is crucial for residents to cooperate with the authorities and follow their guidance to ensure their safety and well-being. Monitoring air quality in the surrounding areas will be a top priority to determine the level of pollution and any potential health hazards that may arise from the fire.

Community Support

In times of crisis, community support plays a vital role in ensuring the well-being of affected individuals. Local organizations and volunteers are coming together to provide assistance to those in need, whether it be shelter, food, or emotional support. It is heartening to see the community rally together in the face of adversity, showcasing the resilience and solidarity of the people of Mont-Saint-Guibert.

As the situation unfolds, it is important for residents to remain informed and prepared for any developments. By staying united and following the guidance of the authorities, the community can navigate through this challenging time and emerge stronger together.