In Noël-Cerneux, in the Haut-Doubs region, firefighters have been responding since 6 a.m. on Thursday morning to a fire that claimed the lives of two people, a couple living in a single-family home. The fatal fire took place early on Thursday morning in Noël-Cerneux, between Le Russey and Morteau, in the Haut-Doubs region. Rescue teams have confirmed finding two lifeless bodies in the rubble of the house. The couple was aged 51 for the husband and 47 for his wife, who worked in Switzerland. Their three children, aged 15, 18, and 23, were not present at the time of the incident. The firefighters received a call around 6 a.m. on Thursday morning. The gendarmerie and the deputy prosecutor of Besançon, Claire Keller, also arrived at the scene.

The tragic fire, according to the firefighters, occurred early on Thursday morning in Noël-Cerneux, in the Haut-Doubs region. A cloud of smoke can be seen coming from the roof.

