Who will succeed Italy, the current European champion? 24 teams will compete, including France, in this Euro 2024, which will take place from June 14 to July 14, in Germany, in eleven different stadiums. The French team (runner-up of the 2022 World Cup), led by captain Kylian Mbappé, aims to take back the trophy from Italy, the winner of Euro 2020. TF1 and M6 will share the broadcast of 25 of the most anticipated matches of the competition. TF1 will broadcast 12 matches, including the first and third group stage matches of the French team and four other matches from the group stage. The knockout phase will see TF1 broadcast three round of 16 matches, including the first choice, two quarter-finals, and the best semi-final, also available on TF1+, and TF1info. While TF1 and M6 will broadcast 25 of the 51 matches, the other 26 matches will be shown by beIN Sports, which will broadcast all the matches of Euro 2024.

The TV schedule of the Euro 2024 matches is as follows:

– Friday, June 14, 2024

9:00 PM: Germany – Scotland on TF1 and M6

– Saturday, June 15, 2024

3:00 PM: Hungary – Switzerland on TF1

6:00 PM: Spain – Croatia on TF1

9:00 PM: Italy – Albania on TF1 and M6

– Sunday, June 16, 2024

3:00 PM: Poland – Netherlands on TF1

6:00 PM: Slovenia – Denmark on TF1

9:00 PM: Serbia – England on TF1 and M6

– Tuesday, June 18, 2024

6:00 PM: Turkey – Georgia on TF1

9:00 PM: Portugal – Czech Republic on TF1 and M6

– Wednesday, June 19, 2024

3:00 PM: Croatia – Albania on TF1

6:00 PM: Germany – Hungary on TF1

9:00 PM: Scotland – Switzerland on TF1

– Thursday, June 20, 2024

3:00 PM: Slovenia – Serbia on TF1

6:00 PM: Denmark – England on TF1

9:00 PM: Spain – Italy on TF1 and M6

– Friday, June 21, 2024

3:00 PM: Slovakia – Ukraine on TF1

6:00 PM: Poland – Austria on TF1

9:00 PM: Netherlands – France on TF1 and M6

– Saturday, June 22, 2024

3:00 PM: Turkey – Portugal on TF1

6:00 PM: Georgia – Czech Republic on TF1

9:00 PM: Belgium – Romania on TF1 and M6

– Sunday, June 23, 2024

9:00 PM: Switzerland – Germany on TF1 and M6

9:00 PM: Scotland – Hungary on TF1

– Monday, June 24, 2024

9:00 PM: Albania – Spain on TF1

9:00 PM: Croatia – Italy on TF1 and M6

The knockout phase schedule is as follows:

– 9:00 PM: Winner Quarterfinal 1 – Winner Quarterfinal 2 at Allianz Arena, Munich

– 9:00 PM: Winner Quarterfinal 4 – Winner Quarterfinal 3 at Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund

– 9:00 PM: Winner Semifinal 1 – Winner Semifinal 2 at Olympiastadion, Berlin live on M6

Stay tuned for more exciting matches and updates on Euro 2024!