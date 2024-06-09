Equipe de France – Kylian Mbappé ménagé en raison de douleurs au dos – Eurosport

In the midst of the excitement surrounding the upcoming Euro 2024 tournament, the French national team is facing concerns over the fitness of star player Kylian Mbappé. With injuries to other key players like Aurélien Tchouaméni and Adrien Rabiot already known, Mbappé’s recent struggles with back pain have raised questions about his availability for the highly anticipated event. As the team prepares for their final friendly match against Canada, the decision to rest Mbappé has sparked speculation about his role in the upcoming tournament.

Latest Updates on Kylian Mbappé’s Condition

As the French national team gears up for Euro 2024, all eyes are on Kylian Mbappé and his fitness levels. The young forward, who recently made a high-profile move to Real Madrid, has been struggling with back pain in the lead-up to the tournament. Despite delivering an impressive performance in a recent match against Luxembourg, where he scored a goal and provided two assists, Mbappé’s injury concerns have led to him being carefully managed by the team’s medical staff.

Assessing Mbappé’s Role in the Euro 2024 Campaign

With uncertainty surrounding Kylian Mbappé’s availability for the upcoming Euro 2024 tournament, questions have arisen about how his potential absence could impact the French national team’s performance. While the team remains optimistic about Mbappé’s chances of featuring in the tournament, contingency plans are being considered in case he is unable to participate. Should Mbappé be sidelined, veteran striker Olivier Giroud is expected to step up to lead the team’s attacking line alongside other talented forwards.

Conclusion

As the French national team navigates the final stages of preparation for Euro 2024, the spotlight remains firmly on Kylian Mbappé and his battle with back pain. While his participation in the tournament hangs in the balance, the team is confident in their ability to adapt and succeed regardless of the circumstances. As fans eagerly await the tournament kick-off, the fate of Mbappé and his role in the team’s campaign continues to be a topic of intense speculation and discussion.

