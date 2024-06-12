Wildfire in Var, France: Massive Aerial Efforts to Combat Blaze Spurred by Strong Winds, 600 Hectares Affected

The firefighters are battling a wildfire fueled by strong winds in Vidauban, Var. The fire has already spread across 600 hectares, leading to the evacuation of several hamlets. Rescue teams are maintaining ground and night operations.

A natural wildfire broke out on Tuesday afternoon, June 11, driven by winds of nearly 50 km/h, engulfing over 200 hectares of forest in the Maures massif as of the latest update at 7:30 pm. Fanned by strong winds, the fire continues its advance towards the east of the densely wooded Var massif. The wind is gusting at speeds of 70 to 80 km/h in the area.

As a precautionary measure, the hamlets of « Les Claudins, » « Les Pruniers, » « Les Barrets, » and « Les Pierrons » in the commune of Plan-de-la Tour have been evacuated. The estates of « Fenouil » and « La Jale » in Vidauban have also been cleared, as confirmed by the Var Departmental Fire and Rescue Service communication service. Families in the hamlet of « Les Bas Oliviers » in La Garde-Freinet have been confined to their homes.

By early evening, the firefighters reported no casualties. It is important to note that the evacuated hamlets are small and sparsely populated. According to the Var Departmental Fire and Rescue Service on France 3 Côte d’Azur, « these evacuations only affect a few dozen residents at most. » The fire is located in Vidauban near the area known as « bois du Rouquan. »

Aerial resources, including three Canadair aircraft, a heavy helicopter, and a command helicopter from the Civil Security, have been deployed. Due to the nighttime conditions, they left the operation around 9:15 pm and will resume at 7 am the following day. The firefighters will continue the ground operation throughout the night.

The fire was reported in the Vidauban area on Tuesday, June 11, in the afternoon, along the departmental road 48. Significant resources are being deployed to contain the fire.

Currently, over 200 firefighters from Var and more than 137 vehicles are involved in this operation. Reinforcements are on the way from Bouches-du-Rhône, Alpes-Maritimes, Vaucluse, the Marseille marine firefighters, and the Civil Security of Brignoles. Including those already on site, this fire mobilizes 430 firefighters.

The departmental road 48 reopened to traffic around 9 pm. However, RD 72 remains closed. A command post is active on-site.